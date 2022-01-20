ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Proud Family - Episode 1.01 - New Kids On The Block - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 1 "New Kids on the Block" A continuation of the acclaimed series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family...

