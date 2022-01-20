Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage lending while investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Shanghai advanced after the Chinese central bank nudged down its target rate for a five-year loan to shore up weak housing sales. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices rose nearly $1 per barrel. Investors are watching the annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for rates guidance after minutes last week from the U.S. central bank’s July board meeting affirmed plans for more increases despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to contain inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
Comments / 0