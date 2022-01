Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, projects to reach $1B in annual systemwide sales in 2022, after closing out 2021 with robust systemwide growth and store-level performance. The 1,000-plus unit brand plans to grow to 1,500 units by 2023 with more than 200 stores in development today. All this as the brand closes out a record-breaking sales year and continues to experience double-digit same-store-sales increases year-over-year. Marco’s believes this performance makes it America’s fifth largest pizza brand, as it sets its sights on being No. 4.

7 DAYS AGO