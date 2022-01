If you have spent any time on social media, you’ve undoubtedly seen those seemingly innocent questions come across your screen. What was the name of your first dog? On what street was your childhood home? What’s your favorite movie? And many of us answer them without a second thought, convinced that others are really interested. Unfortunately, you could be putting your on-line safety at risk, by potentially giving hackers a clue to your passwords or security questions. So while we suggest not answering the questions to start with, a better solution to keep yourself protected would be to opt for an app that will generate and organize encrypted passwords for you.

