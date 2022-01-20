ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

What it’s like One Year After North Dakota Mother Holds off Intruder with a Gun

By Kori B
 3 days ago
In January 2021, a Mandan mother used a gun to hold off a home intruder who was a convicted child sex offender. Back in January 2021, a Mandan woman, named Heather Faris, and her children had a shocking and life-changing experience in their own home. Heather's 11-year-old son, Jimi, came to...

Related
Cool 98.7

Family Found Dead following Traffic Stop Near North Dakota Border.

A family of four freezes to death traveling on foot to cross the border into the United States. Authorities facing blizzard conditions discover four bodies, including a baby and teen, on Wednesday, January 19th near Emerson, Manitoba and just yards away from the United States border. The Associated Press reports the tragedy began to reveal itself following a traffic stop by the U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota.
ACCIDENTS
Cool 98.7

Grand Forks Family May Have Closure – Bismarck STILL Hopeful

The headlines are always troubling - "Missing Woman" / "Missing Person", whatever the case the MISSING part causes concern. A sad situation may be coming to an end, as human remains were found yesterday in Sidney, Montana. 26-year old Katelynn Berry was last seen December 21, and then officially reported missing December 31st. There have been search parties and people looking for her ever since. Her mother is a prosecutor in Grand Forks and her dad lives in Sydney. According to grandforksherald.com "Volunteers found human remains during a large-scale search for missing woman Katelynn Berry in Sidney, Montana, on Thursday, Jan. 20, but authorities did not disclose where the body was discovered or whether it was Berry" The autopsy will be performed and if it is Katelynn, the family will have some kind of closure, as awful as that may be.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

In ND, A 3rd DUI Is STILL A Misdemeanor – Unacceptable

So I'm not a North Dakota Native, but I still live here and face the evils of a drunk driver "Spinning the behind the wheel of luck" Yes, I am aware that wherever you live and commute in the United States if you are in the wrong place at the wrong time a drunk driver can take your life in a matter of seconds. But in North Dakota, it seems like you have way too many chances to make "judgment errors' and risk killing an innocent human being, or beings. I understand that we all make mistakes, and most of us hope to learn from them, but I also know that when you have had enough drinks to sway your thinking into "Ahhh a DUI is ONLY a misdemeanor, I'll take my chances with a fine etc..." - And off they go, "Spinning the wheel of luck"
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cool 98.7

Is There Turmoil Inside The Fargo Police Department?

Reports of Police officers and civilian workers in Fargo leaving their jobs in what could be described as controversial. When a large number of employees give their notice or flat-out quit it's hard not to think maybe there is a serious internal issue brewing. This may happen from time to time at any given business, but when it's a Police Department this could turn out to be a disturbing matter for many obvious reasons. For one, law enforcement is an extremely dangerous, high-pressure job. I would think if morale was low, that could fester out and bring down other personnel. From the "outside looking in" we may assume it's a problem with management.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
Cool 98.7

A Police Officer’s Worst Nightmare – Domestic Assault

This is easily one of the biggest mysteries and fears for police officers all over the country. Have you ever had a chance to go on a ride-along with a police officer? It's pretty fascinating. I have experienced it twice, once in San Diego with a sheriff and then about 6 years ago in Minot. Both times I have been given the same answer to the question of "What is one of the most unpredictable, underrated calls you have to respond to?" Domestic assault. The situation can turn on you in a matter of seconds.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

Twice In 16 Days – Country House Deli Vandalized

For 45 years Bismarck has had the pleasure to have this place nestled in at 1045 E Interstate. We see it all the time as the years go by, some businesses come about, stick around for a while, and then one day they are gone. There may be new owners that come in and completely change the face of their shop and go a completely different direction. Since 1976, what began as a cheese and sausage shop, transformed into a reliable fun unique restaurant. Think about that, 45 years in the same location. That's pretty rare, families from around the neighborhood basically grew up with this charming place. What happens though when vandalism comes into play? Completely destroys everything great.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

“Coffee With A Cop” In Bismarck (Hold The Donuts)

Simple question I think, because there are so many people that feel uncomfortable around police. Is it the badge or gun? Do they just hate authority, or are they wanted by the law? I know that you have heard this a trillion times, but they are JUST people. They have a demanding, high stressful job, and every time they leave their house for work the men and women put their life on the line. When you see a police car behind you, no need to worry, they are simply out on the streets of Bismarck for our protection.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Woman Prevents Stranger from Entering Her Car at North Dakota Target

A North Dakota woman is warning the public about her disturbing encounter at the Grand Forks Target. I recently saw a disturbing Facebook post about a North Dakota woman's recent Target Pick-Up run. A woman named Liz Hoffner posted that she was parked in a pick-up spot when she noticed a man approaching her vehicle. Good thing she was paying attention because she was able to quickly lock her doors before the man made an attempt to enter her vehicle.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruders#The District Court#Ptsd
Cool 98.7

Open Apology To A ND Family Who Just Lost Their Loved One

I am writing this story for one sole reason, to apologize to a family who just lost a loved one. On Christmas day there was an accident on Ward County Highway 15 between Minot and the Burlington area. A young man by the name of Matthew Melbarzdis, 23, was driving home when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slippery road conditions - a combination of snow and ice. Matthew and his truck ended up in a ditch, where he was trapped as it flipped onto its roof. First responders showed up and extracted him from the vehicle and transported Melbarzdis to the hospital.
MINOT, ND
Cool 98.7

Shocking School Threat In Bismarck – No Joke About It

Here is hoping what happened in Bismarck today can set a clear example of a "joke" that can cause terror. I understand that kids can make mistakes, like all of us. But in this arena, there is NO room for jokes, not even an inch. Pretending to produce violence in a school can bring back so many memories of past shootings, that took innocent lives and destroyed families. It's downright horrendous to think that such individuals would think nothing of it to plan and pull off such a dangerous stunt, even if was an intended joke. Think I'm overreacting just a bit? Fortunately, the Bismarck Police Department takes this extremely seriously also.
BISMARCK, ND
Mandan, ND
