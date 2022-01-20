Tennessee man allegedly kidnapped and beat pregnant woman, told her to walk home naked

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 18, for allegedly kidnapping and beating a woman who is eight months pregnant.

According to the affidavit obtained by WTVC-TV, Chattanooga Police officers responded to a report of a pregnant teen being held against her will at a home on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court shortly after 7 p.m.

On the scene, officers reportedly knocked on the door. Shylo Billings answered the door, WTVC reports, and he immediately shut the door and ran upstairs upon their arrival. He was detained and interviewed shortly after, WTVC says.

Billings and the woman reportedly got into an argument, and he took her phone. In an interview, WTVC reports that the woman told authorities she was walking with a friend when a car pulled up and Billings offered her a ride. She allegedly declined the offer, and Billings put a handgun to her stomach, forcing her inside the vehicle. She reportedly followed his orders, and they drove to Billings’ home.

At the home, Billings reportedly shoved the pregnant woman to the ground and threatened to kill her and the baby. According to WTVC, she said Billings pushed her up the stairs and into a bathroom, where he held her against her will.

Billings allegedly told the victim that she could not leave until she stripped naked and walked home outside in 45-degree weather, which she refused. Billings allegedly pushed her to the ground again in response to her refusal, and she landed on her belly.

WTVC reports that the woman told authorities Billings also kicked her in the stomach, holding her hostage in the bathroom for approximately two hours. According to WTVC, the woman eventually signaled to a friend to alert police.

Upon officers’ arrival, WTVC reports, police saw cuts on the woman's lips and face. Billings allegedly hit her using his gun. Officers located the gun on the property, WTVC says.

Billings accused the victim of being rude to him, WTVC reports, and he added that she attempted to swing toward him.

According to records, Billings was arrested without bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25. He was charged with aggravated assault, viable fetus as victim, aggravated kidnapping, and theft of property over $1,000.