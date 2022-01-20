ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Avenza Systems, Caliper, Espatial Solutions

The Latest Released Cloud-Based Mapping Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Cloud-Based Mapping Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify...

Footwear News

How Nike Is Using Robots, New Service Centers to Combat Supply Chain Disruption

Nike is reassuring consumers and investors that it will manage through supply chain problems moving forward. The company on Wednesday outlined advancements and investments that have set up the company for success and will keep it running if supply chain issues turn sour once again. Like other major brands that rely on regions like China and Vietnam for production, Nike was hit hard when lockdowns and factory shutdowns swept through both regions over the summer. Nike had two months of almost no unit production in Vietnam when two of its footwear suppliers there stopped manufacturing in July. The halt in production continues to impact...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Faster internet speeds linked to lower civic engagement in UK

Faster internet access has “significantly” weakened civic participation in Britain and may have fuelled populism, a new study suggests after it found involvement in political parties, trade unions and volunteering fell as web speeds rose. Volunteering in social care fell by more than 10% when people lived closer...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal liabilities” if caught flying the objects, the Interior Ministry said, adding it may grant exemptions to businesses seeking to film. A rare drone and missile strike on the capital of Abu Dhabi blew up several fuel tankers and killed three people last week. The Houthis, who hold Yemen's capital...
MIDDLE EAST

