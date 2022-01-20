FMCG Logistics Market Registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

The excitation systems market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, power, mining, chemicals, pulp & paper, and others is fueling the demand for synchronous machines which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the excitation systems market. This is due to rise in demand for reactive power to compensate lagging power factor created by inductive loads in the above mentioned industries. In addition, increase in demand for excitation systems in synchronous machines for grid stabilization applications from electric utilities such as power generation plants, transmission, distribution, and other utilities in developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, the key factor hampering the growth of the global market is design of complicated excitation systems which is resulted in difficulties in maintenance activities.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO