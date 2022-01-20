ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMCG Logistics Market Registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

The global FMCG logistics market was valued at $1,056.58 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,400.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. By mode of transportation, the roadways segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, accounting for $431.66 billion, and is estimated...

