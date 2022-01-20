ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POS Systems for Restaurants Market is Going to Boom | Heartland Payment Systems, Oracle Hospitality, PAR

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of POS Systems for Restaurants Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the POS Systems for Restaurants market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While...

www.lasvegasherald.com

bostonnews.net

Business Productivity Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Broadcom, AppScale Systems, VMware, Google

Latest published market study on Global Business Productivity Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Business Productivity Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are IBM Corporation, AppScale Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), SAP SE, VMware Inc., Google LLC, Salesforce.com Inc. & Microsoft Corporation.
SOFTWARE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEARBORN, MI
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal liabilities” if caught flying the objects, the Interior Ministry said, adding it may grant exemptions to businesses seeking to film. A rare drone and missile strike on the capital of Abu Dhabi blew up several fuel tankers and killed three people last week. The Houthis, who hold Yemen's capital...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Faster internet speeds linked to lower civic engagement in UK

Faster internet access has “significantly” weakened civic participation in Britain and may have fuelled populism, a new study suggests after it found involvement in political parties, trade unions and volunteering fell as web speeds rose. Volunteering in social care fell by more than 10% when people lived closer...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Welsh ports hit with 30% reduction in traffic ‘due to Brexit’

Two major ports in Wales saw trade plummet by 30 per cent in 2021 as a result of post-Brexit changes in the way freight is moved, a ferry operator has said.Stena Line UK, who runs the Holyhead and Fishguard ports, said it had been hit “quite hard” by the UK’s new customs controls that were implemented at the start of this month.Speaking to the BBC Politics Wales programme, Stena UK boss, Ian Davies, said: “In January, we saw a big drop off ranging from 50-60 per cent of our freight volumes.“As people really kind of got used to the new...
INDUSTRY

