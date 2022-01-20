ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market Is Thriving Worldwide with MAXAR Technologies, Axiom Space, Bradford, Blue Origin

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest survey on Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Deep Space Exploration and Technology to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key...

The Independent

Space Force successfully launches two ‘neighbourhood watch’ satellites to keep tabs on ‘critical orbit’

Space Force successfully launched two “neighbourhood watch” satellites that the newest US military service will use to keep tabs on “critical orbit.”The satellites were launched onboard a 196ft tall United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.Space Force says that it will use the satellites to monitor other high altitude satellites used by communications relay stations, military spacecraft among others.The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites will orbit the earth around 22,300 miles above the equator.At such a high altitude it takes 24 hours to complete just one orbit of Earth, allowing stable views...
The Abilene Reporter-News

Exploring distant space ... and ourselves

That is how actively involved astronomy professor Garth Illingworth of the University of California describes the new James Webb telescope, launched December 25. On Jan. 8, the telescope completed the unfolding of the gold-plated primary mirror along with a secondary mirror, as the spacecraft moved into permanent orbit. The telescope...
parabolicarc.com

Space Entertainment Enterprise Announces World’s First Entertainment Arena and Content Studios in Space, Built by Axiom Space

LONDON, 20 January 2022 (S.E.E. PR) — Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) the UK-based media company developing multi-platform, space-based entertainment today announces a ground-breaking new venture – SEE-1 – the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena in space. The space station module will be built by Axiom Space, the leader in human spaceflight services and human-rated space infrastructure.
thedallasnews.net

Hoverboards Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Megawheels, MonoRover, Powerboard

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global (United States, European Union and China) Hoverboards Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Hoverboards Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Swagtron, Airwheel, Razor Hovertrax, Megawheels, MonoRover, Powerboard, Skque, Leray Two Wheel, Cyboard, Chic Robotics, Street Saw, Jetson, Fiturbo, Vecaro, Space board, Megawheels, Bluefin & HOVERZON.
Kokomo Perspective

Technology trends explored

Ten food and agricultural technology trends in 2022 are reported by S2G Ventures in a new publication. The venture-fund company predicts that changing consumer preferences, climate change, and shifts in the capital market are driving a transition to a climate-smart, healthy food system. "The food transition is still in its...
parabolicarc.com

RKS to Use Photonic Technologies to Control Space Debris

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — To control near-earth space and observe artificial objects in near-earth orbit, specialists of Russian Space Systems (RKS, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation) propose to use the latest photonic technologies and original methods of ground processing of optical information. The corresponding system for monitoring “space debris” was developed and patented by the RKS to solve one of the most urgent tasks today – cleaning the orbit from exhausted artificial Earth satellites, various space objects and their fragments.
Benzinga

Cudos to Support Sfera Technologies' Ground-Based Space Infrastructure

Decentralized compute network Cudos and Sfera Technologies have announced a global strategic partnership bringing computation support to Sfera's decentralized space data infrastructure, Ephemeris. The alliance will simplify complexities and significantly lower costs in the space industry. Ephemeris is a multichain protocol by Sfera Technologies designed to provide integrated satellite data...
Moore News

Axiom Space to train Italian Air Force's Col. Walter Villadei as professional astronaut for future space mission

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Axiom Space, Inc., the leader in human spaceflight and human-rated space infrastructure, announced Tuesday it has welcomed Col. Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force (ItAF) to its headquarters in Houston to begin astronaut training at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) as part of Axiom's professional astronaut services.
Inverse

Axiom Space: Launch schedule and timeline for private space station

Axiom Space could create the successor to humanity’s most iconic space station. The Houston-based firm plans to fly civilians on a series of private missions to the International Space Station. These missions would act as a stepping stone to a fully-fledged, private, independent space station. It’s a fascinating twist...
Earth & Sky

Axiom Space develops commercial spacesuits and a space station

Private space flights are already a thing. But what about other commercial space-y things, such as space suits and maybe even space stations? The engineers of Axiom Space are currently busy developing spacesuits. And, in anticipation of their use, the privately funded infrastructure company is preparing to launch the first fully private crew to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022. Axiom has long-term goals of establishing its very own commercial space station after that.
Eos

A Deep-Space Origin for Volatile-Rich Asteroids

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. The origin of the Earth’s volatiles (e.g., water) is a perennial puzzle. Most likely they come primarily from volatile-rich (“carbonaceous”) meteorites, which are spectrally similar to volatile-rich asteroids in the main belt. But as Kurokawa et al. [2021] show, the similarity is not exact: some of the main belt asteroids contain ammoniated clays, which are not seen in the meteorites. This is important because ammonia is not expected to be stable so close to the Sun. Instead, Kurokawa et al. propose that the volatile-rich asteroids formed at greater distances (>10 AU) and were then scattered inwards to the main belt. The absence of ammoniated clays in meteorites is explained by positing a layered structure, with the more indurated, ammonia-free rocky core expected to survive impact disruption and atmospheric re-entry. This study bolsters other recent isotopic arguments that an outer solar system reservoir contributed significantly to the Earth’s growth.
mpamag.com

Mortgage technology – how it will impact the space in 2022

While always a central part of the mortgage process, the influence of technology in the mortgage industry has arguably been supercharged by the events of the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most transformative events in Canada since the Second World War, with a profound impact on the way that workers in all industries – not least mortgage professionals – go about their business.
apaonline.org

Philosophy and the Mirror of Technology: Beyond Space and Time

Exploring the evolving relationship among science, philosophy and faith, I have previously attempted to recast Spinoza’s challenging doctrine of Parallelism, suggesting that quantum artificial intelligence invigorates Spinoza and represents a revolutionary advance with import for the discipline. This essay will expand the argument that modern science echoes a strict rationalism, including Spinoza’s participatory conception of immortality, characterized by an immediate intellectual knowledge of the mind’s eternity. Both are consistent with the latest theory of non-locality – where the notion of space itself is incoherent. Relativity changed the view of Newtonian space as a kind of container of material objects. The leading edge of physics now suggests that spacetime not only warps, but we are losing the ability to ascribe locations, with no definitive view about what is where.
geekwire.com

Space-focused SPAC brings in $287.5M with former Blue Origin president as CEO

A blank-check company that has former Blue Origin President Rob Meyerson as its CEO has completed a $287.5 million initial public offering, furthering its plans to link up with ventures focusing on space, cybersecurity and energy innovation. C5 Acquisition Corp. closed the IPO with the sale of 28.75 million units...
kentreporter.com

Kent-based Blue Origin leases warehouse space for further expansion

Kent-based Blue Origin keeps on growing its aerospace business in town as well as other companies. “I do not have a lot of details but Puget Sound Business Journal recently reported they are leasing 210,000 square feet of warehouse space,” said Bill Ellis, city economic development manager, about Blue Origin.
thetechtalk.org

The Space Force would like to contribute to the funding of technologies that recycle, repurpose, or remove space junk

In a video posted on January 5, Gen. David Thompson, who is the Vice Chief in charge of the Space Operations called on the commercial sector to assist clean up the space junk. “We need your support,” Thompson said in a video released by SpaceWERX, the Space Force’s technological arm. Orbital Prime is a program conducted by SpaceWERX that seeks proposals from private companies and academic institutions for technology that could be utilized to combat the rising problem of space debris.
