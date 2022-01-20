ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers simulate behavior of living 'minimal cell' in three dimensions

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scientists report that they have built a living “minimal cell” with a genome stripped down to its barest essentials – and a computer model of the cell that mirrors its behavior. By refining and testing their model, the scientists say they are developing a system for predicting how...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Researchers simulate SARS-COV-2 transmission and infection on airline flights

Newswise — A study published in Indoor Air simulated the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on a flight from London to Hanoi and on another flight from Singapore to Hangzhou. When simulating the dispersion of droplets of different sizes generated by coughing, talking, and breathing activities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
East Oregonian

OSU research: Hemp compounds could stop COVID from infecting cells

Hemp compounds could be a new line of defense against COVID-19, according to research from Oregon State University. “Our work establishes the principle that small molecules binding to the spike protein of a coronavirus can help prevent it from infecting cells,” Richard van Breemen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the Linus Pauling Institute and College of Pharmacy at Oregon State University, said Wednesday.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
opb.org

Research shows hemp compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells

Researchers at Oregon State University have identified chemical compounds found in hemp that appear to prevent the coronavirus from entering human cells. Richard van Breemen is a professor of medicinal chemistry at OSU and a faculty member at the university’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. He says these hemp compounds have the potential to prevent as well as treat COVID-19 infections. We hear details of the discovery from van Breemen.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro modulation of Schwann cell behavior by VEGF and PDGF in an inflammatory environment

Peripheral glial cell transplantation with Schwann cells (SCs) is a promising approach for treating spinal cord injury (SCI). However, improvements are needed and one avenue to enhance regenerative functional outcomes is to combine growth factors with cell transplantation. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) are neuroprotective, and a combination of these factors has improved outcomes in rat SCI models. Thus, transplantation of SCs combined with VEGF and PDGF may further improve regenerative outcomes. First, however, we must understand how the two factors modulate SCs. In this in vitro study, we show that an inflammatory environment decreased the rate of SC-mediated phagocytosis of myelin debris but the addition of VEGF and PDGF (alone and combined) improved phagocytosis. Cytokine expression by SCs in the inflammatory environment revealed that addition of PDGF led to significantly lower level of pro-inflammatory cytokine, TNF-Î±, but IL-6 and anti-inflammatory cytokines (TGF-Î² and IL-10), remained unaltered. Further, PDGF was able to decrease the expression of myelination associated gene Oct6 in the presence of inflammatory environment. Overall, these results suggest that the use of VEGF and/or PDGF combined with SC transplantation may be beneficial in SCI therapy.
SCIENCE
fsunews.com

Researchers find key hormone influences social behavior

A Florida State University research team has found evidence that oxytocin receptors outside of the brain can be manipulated in animals to change embedded behaviors without having to target the brain. Oxytocin has a known role in regulating and influencing social behavior. It is a neuroactive hormone that regulates social...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Cells#Science And Technology#Cell Biology#Living Conditions#Ions#News Bureau
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows Gravitational Action of Sun and Moon Influences Behavior of Plants and Animals

The rhythms of activity in all biological organisms, both plants and animals, are closely linked to the gravitational tides created by the orbital mechanics of the Sun-Earth-Moon system. This truth has been somewhat neglected by scientific research but is foregrounded in a study by Cristiano de Mello Gallep at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, and Daniel Robert at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. An article on the study is published in the Journal of Experimental Botany.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Viscoelastic parameterization of human skin cells characterize material behavior at multiple timescales

Countless biophysical studies have sought distinct markers in the cellular mechanical response that could be linked to morphogenesis, homeostasis, and disease. Here, an iterative-fitting methodology visualizes the time-dependent viscoelastic behavior of human skin cells under physiologically relevant conditions. Past investigations often involved parameterizing elastic relationships and assuming purely Hertzian contact mechanics, which fails to properly account for the rich temporal information available. We demonstrate the performance superiority of the proposed iterative viscoelastic characterization method over standard open-search approaches. Our viscoelastic measurements revealed that 2D adherent metastatic melanoma cells exhibit reduced elasticity compared to their normal counterparts-melanocytes and fibroblasts, and are significantly less viscous than fibroblasts over timescales spanning three orders of magnitude. The measured loss angle indicates clear differential viscoelastic responses across multiple timescales between the measured cells. This method provides insight into the complex viscoelastic behavior of metastatic melanoma cells relevant to better understanding cancer metastasis and aggression.
SCIENCE
Northwestern University

Researchers pinpoint how Zika virus evades cell’s antiviral response

The world knows SARS-CoV-2 intimately now, but there are more than 200 virus species capable of infecting humans and causing disease. And they all want to do the same thing: invade the host cells, hijack each cell’s machinery and reproduce. The human immune response system has numerous levels of robust defense, but many invading pathogens — as we are seeing now with the omicron variant — have a way to break through.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Research shows that human immune system uses ancient family of cell death proteins also found in bacteria

The human immune system, that marvel of complexity, subtlety, and sophistication, includes a billion-year-old family of proteins used by bacteria to defend themselves against viruses, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and in Israel have discovered. The findings, published online today by the journal Science, are the latest in a growing...
CANCER
elpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU researcher tracks cattle behavior with GPS technology

NMSU – When Derek Bailey was a child in southern Colorado, he was intrigued by cattle that would climb the steep slopes on his family’s ranch while all the other cattle grazed below. “It was steep, mountainous terrain, so cows were down in the bottoms and overgrazed it....
AGRICULTURE
HPCwire

NVIDIA GPUs Enable Simulation of a Living Cell

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign developed GPU-accelerated software to simulate a 2-billion-atom cell that metabolizes and grows like a living cell. Jan. 20, 2022 — Every living cell contains its own bustling microcosm, with thousands of components responsible for energy production, protein building, gene transcription and more....
COMPUTERS
capitolweekly.net

Stem cell: UC’s odd ‘unmention’ in its top 10 research tales

The University of California has identified its 10 best research stories of 2021, and right at the top is an article deeply involving the state’s $12 billion stem cell agency. The catch is that the stem cell agency was not even mentioned. That despite the fact that 13 persons...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Digital-droplet PCR assays for IDH, DNMT3A and driver mutations to monitor after allogeneic stem cell transplantation minimal residual disease of myelofibrosis

Primary myelofibrosis (PMF), post-essential thrombocytemia and post-polycytemia vera myelofibrosis (pET/pPV-MF) are potentially curable with allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). Post-transplant relapse is still a major issue, occurring in a widely variable proportion of patients (22"“48%) [1, 2]. Although relapse is still unpredictable, relapse probability is influenced by the persistence of minimal residual disease (MRD) after allo-SCT [3]. In addition, timely detection of molecular relapse allows successful treatment with immunotherapeutic strategies [4]. PMF and pET/pPV-MF are characterized by driver mutations involving the genes JAK2, CALR, or MPL in about 90% of cases [5], and a variable number of non-driver mutations involving epigenetic regulators, histone modifiers, or splicing regulators [6]. The driver mutations are reliable markers of MRD in the allogeneic setting [7,8,9,10,11]. About 10% of all patients with MF (and a higher proportion of transplanted MF patients) [12] harbor none of the driver mutations (triple-negative PMF or pET-MF). Mutations in IDH genes occur in 4"“9% of MF patients [13,14,15], and mutations in DNMT3A have been found in 5"“10% of patients [16]. We aimed at evaluating the reliability of digital-droplet PCR (ddPCR) assays for quantification of IDH1, IDH2 and DNMT3A mutations as MRD marker for transplanted MF patients. We screened 162 MF patients who underwent allo-SCT between 2013 and 2018 at the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. We performed next-generation sequencing analysis on peripheral blood sample with a customized panel consisting of the following genes: DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, RUNX1, N-RAS, K-RAS, MPL, ASXL1, EZH2, TET2, JAK2 (exons 12 and 14), CBL, SF3B1, SRSF2, CALR, using Personalized Genome Machine (PGMâ„¢; Ion Torrent "“ Life Technologies/Thermo Fisher). Changes in nucleic acid sequence were annotated using the IGV-Data bank as well as the Ion Reporter software (Life Technologies GmbH/Thermo Fisher). Genetic alterations known to be SNPs were excluded. Among the 162 screened patients, 13 harbor mutations on the IDH and DNMT3A genes: IDH1-R132C mutation was found in 4 (2.47%) patients, IDH2R140Q in 3 (1.85%), IDH1R132H in 2 (1.23%), DNMT3AR882H in 2 (1.23%), and each DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P in one case (0.62%). All 13 patients (Fig.Â 1a) harbored a concomitant driver mutation: JAK2V617F, CALRL367fs*(type-1), or CALRK385fs* (type-2); one patient had a rare CALR-K360fs* mutation. We obtained from the selected patients 13 pre-transplant samples, 89 follow-up samples, 10 donor samples (donor sample was not available for 3 patients). The follow-up samples were collected at one early time point (within the first month after allo-SCT), one last-follow-up time point, and at least 3 (range 3"“17) intermediate time points during the follow-up. Allele burden quantification of the MRD molecular markers was performed with digital-droplet polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR). All samples analyzed with ddPCR had a standardized DNA concentration of 24"‰ng/Î¼L. The assays were carried out with QX100 Droplet Digital PCR System (Bio-Rad, Foster City, CA). DNA digestion with HaeIII restriction enzyme was performed for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, JAK2 assays; with MseI restriction enzyme for DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P assays; with EcoRI for CALR type-2 assay [8]. No DNA digestion was needed for CALR type-1 assay. Then, PCR mixes produced in accordance to the manufacturer protocol were transferred to the QX100 Droplet Generator (Bio-Rad), which generates approximately 20,000 droplets per well. The following protocol was used in a standard thermal cycler (Bio-Rad): denaturation (95"‰Â°C for 10"‰min), amplification cycles (denaturation: 94"‰Â°C for 30"‰s, annealing/elongation for 1"‰min; 40 times), a ramp rate of 1.5"‰Â°C/s, and a final 10-min inactivation step at 98"‰Â°C. We used the following annealing temperatures: 55Â° for IDH1, IDH2; DNMT3A and JAK2 assays, 60Â°for CALR type-1 and 63Â° for CALR type-2 assay [17]. Individual wells were analyzed simultaneously for FAM(6-carboxyfluorescein) and HeX (6-carboxy-2,4,4,5,7,7-Hexachlorofluorescein succinimidyl ester) using the QX100 droplet reader (Bio-Rad). All Probes had BHQ1 quencher at the 3"² end. In order to validate the ddPCR assays, we tested them on 46 PB samples from healthy subjects. Then, we prepared progressively diluted samples at known allele frequency (5%, 1%, 0.5%, 0.1%, 0.05%, 0.01%) for each investigated mutation. We performed ddPCR assays for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C or DNMT3AR882P comparing progressive dilutions of each mutation with a WT-only sample (pool of healthy subject DNA), in order to determine the limit of detection (LOD) of each assay. The measured LOD was 0.05 % for IDH1R132C, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882H mutations, 0.1% for the IDH1R132H and DNMT3AR882P mutations. Data from ddPCR assays were analyzed with QuantaSoft software (Bio-Rad). We also quantificated in the follow-up samples donor chimerism by real-time quantitative PCR using hydrolysis probes (TaqMan technology, Life Technologies, Carlsbad, CA), applying our own repertoire of qPCR assays based on a broad InDel-panel [18, 19]. The mean concentration of target sequences (copies/microliter) was calculated by the in-built Poisson algorithm. The median allele frequency of IDH1, IDH2, or DNMT3A at the basal time was significantly lower than the concomitant driver mutation allele frequency (median 29.80 vs 49.6%, respectively, t-Test p"‰="‰0.03). Allele frequency of IDH1/2/DNMT3A by NGS was similar to ddPCR quantification at the basal time, as shown in Fig.Â 1b. The results of IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR concomitant quantification were concordant in 70/84 cases (83.33%). Six JAK2-positive and one CALR-positive samples were negative for IDH1, IDH2 or DNTMT3A. Five IDH1-positive and two IDH2-positive samples were negative for the concomitant driver mutation. IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR allele frequencies covariates with a PearsonÂ´s Ï coefficient of the distribution is 0.944. In order to display the correlation between the two markers, eliminating the disturbing effect of different basal levels, the follow-up data for each marker were normalized according to the basal percentage of allele burden. (Fig.Â 1c). During the post-transplant follow-up (Fig.Â 1d"“f), 6 patients with IDH1 mutation and concomitant JAK2 mutations achieved early molecular remission after allo-SCT. We observed two molecular relapses (UPN#1, UPN#12) with simultaneous positivity of both MRD ddPCR assays (JAK2, IDH1). Patient UPN#12 was successfully treated with donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI), with a recovery of long-lasting molecular remission. Two IDH2-mutated patients (UPN#2, UPN#5) reached early molecular remission after allo-SCT. One patient (UPN#6) failed the first allo-SCT, with rapidly progressive loss of donor chimerism and increase of JAK2 allele frequency; this patient had at the basal time point before allo-SCT a low IDH2 allele frequency (2.19%), and the IDH2 mutation was not detectable despite the hematological persistence of the disease. The patient underwent a second allo-SCT resulting in complete molecular remission, but died after 62 days because of severe sepsis. Four DNMT3A-mutated patients achieved full donor chimerism in the early post allo-SCT phase: one of them (UPN#9) experienced a secondary decrease of donor chimerism (lowest 92.3% at day 91) with simultaneous increase in both CALR (2.02%) and DNMT3A (2.02%) allelic frequencies, that was resolved during the tapering of immunosuppression.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Digitally Simulated Living Cells

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have successfully simulated living cells through the use of NVIDIA's GPUs. The cell simulated was a living minimal cell, which means the cell only has the minimal required genes to survive, function, and replicate. Despite this, a minimal cell still requires over two billion atoms.
COMPUTERS
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Researchers Discover How Cells Choose Their Fates

It may seem hard to believe, but each one of us began as a single cell that proliferated into the trillions of cells that make up our bodies. Though each of our cells has the exact same genetic information, each also performs a specialized function: neurons govern our thoughts and behaviors, for example, while immune cells learn to recognize and fight off disease, skin cells protect us from the outside world, muscle cells enable movement, and so on.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy