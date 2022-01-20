ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Campground Booking System Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Bonfire, Beds24, Visual Works

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Campground Booking System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Campground Booking System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While...

atlantanews.net

Solar Traffic Light Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2028 | Novergy, Solar Lighting International, Kanta Electricals India

Latest published market study on Global Solar Traffic Light Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Solar Traffic Light space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sinowatcher, Novergy, Solar Lighting International, Inc., Kanta Electricals India Limited, Fama Traffic, Trafitronics India Pvt Ltd, Eternity Power Solutions Private Limited, Zhongshan Alltop Lighting Co., Ltd., ZhongJing Electric Engineering Co., Ltd (ZEE), Qixiang Traffic Equipment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GuangAn Intelligent Traffic Technology Co., Ltd, & A1 Roadlines Pty Ltd.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Aeon Global Health, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Abbott, Athena GTX, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche, Aeon Global Health, AViTA, Boston Scientific, Entra Health, GD (General Devices), GlobalMed, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic, Philips, QualComm & Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Telehealth and Patient Monitoring for the foreseeable future.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

On-Demand Services Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Netflix, Instacart, MyClean, TaskRabbit, Alfred Club

Global On-Demand Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global On-Demand Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Instacart, MyClean Inc., Netflix, Amazon.com Inc., AskforTask Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, Cleanly Inc., Shipt, Serviz.com Inc., Alfred Club Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc. & ServiceWhale Inc..
MARKETS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal liabilities” if caught flying the objects, the Interior Ministry said, adding it may grant exemptions to businesses seeking to film. A rare drone and missile strike on the capital of Abu Dhabi blew up several fuel tankers and killed three people last week. The Houthis, who hold Yemen's capital...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Yet another project seeks to free Rio's favelas from crime groups

After repeated failures to free its crime-ridden favelas from the grip of gangs and militia, Rio de Janeiro state has launched a controversial new security and social project, but skepticism is rife. "I do not expect anything from this program, because there has been no consultation with the inhabitants," Lemgruber told AFP. She said she feared a repeat of a similar security and social project, dubbed UPP, launched in 2008 by then-governor Sergio Cabral, who has been in prison since 2016 for corruption.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Faster internet speeds linked to lower civic engagement in UK

Faster internet access has “significantly” weakened civic participation in Britain and may have fuelled populism, a new study suggests after it found involvement in political parties, trade unions and volunteering fell as web speeds rose. Volunteering in social care fell by more than 10% when people lived closer...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Welsh ports hit with 30% reduction in traffic ‘due to Brexit’

Two major ports in Wales saw trade plummet by 30 per cent in 2021 as a result of post-Brexit changes in the way freight is moved, a ferry operator has said.Stena Line UK, who runs the Holyhead and Fishguard ports, said it had been hit “quite hard” by the UK’s new customs controls that were implemented at the start of this month.Speaking to the BBC Politics Wales programme, Stena UK boss, Ian Davies, said: “In January, we saw a big drop off ranging from 50-60 per cent of our freight volumes.“As people really kind of got used to the new...
INDUSTRY

