Creating sustainable material from waste

Forget recycling. Upcycling could be the next trend that creates new things out of old ones and save more energy at the same time. We are probably all familiar with the idea of recycling, where certain materials are broken down to be remade into something new, usually related to the original composition, like how paper becomes recycled paper or aluminum comes become ingots. That process, however, doesn’t always work for kinds of things, and many more products end up in landfills when they could still be put to good and often unrelated use. That’s why a young product designer in Hong Kong is trying to kick off a new way of thinking that turns throwaway materials and objects into something useful and perhaps even a bit surprising.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO