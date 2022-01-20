ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Creating sustainable material from waste

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that we need more sustainable materials if we hope to help the planet. Bio-derived materials are one potential option, but they must be economical if anyone is going to use them. For instance, a better bio-based milk jug would be great. However, if the milk...

www.eurekalert.org

Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT
broomfieldenterprise.com

Guest column: Sustainable zero waste habits for 2022

It does not have to be Jan. 1 to start sustainable zero waste habits for 2022! Zero waste habits not only reduce your individual environmental impact, but they also contribute towards larger systemic changes making the way we design, create, use and dispose of materials more sustainable. Here are some simple habits and actions you can take to help your community become more zero waste in 2022.
ERIE, CO
aithority.com

WINT Announces A $15 Million Round For Water Sustainability And To End Water Waste And Damage In The Built Environment

Led by Insight Partners with leading GCs and real-estate companies, the round will propel WINT’s next round of growth. WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, has completed a $15 million Series B funding round. The round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with participation from existing investors including Marius Nacht, one of Israel’s leading serial entrepreneurs, founders, and investors. The round also included numerous global construction and real-estate companies, who are keenly looking to solve the challenges posed by water sustainability and damage in their facilities and construction sites. These include Suffolk Construction, a national technology-driven general contractor, the Consensus Business Group, the U.K.’s largest owner and manager of residential and commercial property, Tidhar, Electra, Ashtrom, Rogovin, and the Israel-Canada group.
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Finding Sustainable Ways To Create and Destroy Plastics

Despite the society-changing improvements that plastic materials have brought to humanity, there’s no question that they also present us with new challenges regarding what to do with the large amounts of plastic waste we generate, from the oil-based chemicals used to create products to the microplastics found everywhere after plastics breakdown in the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Crain's Cleveland Business

Programmatic acquisitions create sustainable value

Companies looking to grow through M&A should consider looking at deal making not as a one-off event but rather as a sustained, systematic strategy. Although large, isolated deals have their place in the M&A playbook, a programmatic approach is proven to deliver better returns for shareholders. According to research conducted...
BUSINESS
Chemistry World

Sustainability and the chemistry curriculum: the view from academia and industry

We have published part two of our report into sustainability and climate change in the chemistry curriculum, this time focusing on the view from academia and industry. In part one of the report, published in November 2021, we published the results of surveys of educators and young people in the UK and Ireland, showing that both educators and students think that sustainability and climate change should be prioritised more highly in the chemistry curriculum.
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Sustainable designs created by this upcycling product designer transforms your trash into solutions

Forget recycling. Upcycling could be the next trend that creates new things out of old ones and save more energy at the same time. We are probably all familiar with the idea of recycling, where certain materials are broken down to be remade into something new, usually related to the original composition, like how paper becomes recycled paper or aluminum comes become ingots. That process, however, doesn’t always work for kinds of things, and many more products end up in landfills when they could still be put to good and often unrelated use. That’s why a young product designer in Hong Kong is trying to kick off a new way of thinking that turns throwaway materials and objects into something useful and perhaps even a bit surprising.
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

Earthships: The sustainable buildings made from trash

Earthships are a type of off-the-grid home built from old tires and glass bottles, and interest in them is picking up as people look for ways to live more sustainably in the face of climate change. The background: After graduating with a degree in architecture in 1969, Mike Reynolds moved...
TAOS, NM
dcvelocity.com

Coaching companies on creating sustainable supply chains: interview with Sarah Watt

As climate change continues to gain attention among government bodies, businesses, and consumers, the need for sustainable supply chains is more apparent than ever. But how do companies make their supply chains more environmentally friendly?. Sarah Watt is making that her mission. As a senior director analyst and research director...
ECONOMY
sdpb.org

South Dakota scientists are using plants to create materials of the future

The attached interview above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. Anamika Prasad, SDSU Assistant Professor, has received the National Science Foundation CAREER award. The five-year, $531,740 grant supports science research using plants as an inspiration for designing and developing flexible composite materials. Prasad’s lab applies engineering tools...
SCIENCE
Newswise

National Labs Support Safe Nuclear Waste Disposal by Studying Safety Material for Underground Sites

Newswise — When it comes to nuclear power, the uranium at the heart of fuel rods is also this power source’s Achilles’ heel. When power plants shut down or the fuel rods in nuclear reactors become inefficient, the high-level nuclear waste resulting from the spent fuel created from running these plants could stay radioactive for thousands of years. Disposal concepts call for the waste to be isolated a third of a mile belowground for safe storage, enclosed within engineered barrier systems and surrounded by subsurface rock.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gadget Flow

Nimble Backstage Case sustainable AirPods Pro case features 72.5% recycled materials

Make your tech more sustainable with the Nimble Backstage Case sustainable AirPods Pro case. This unique earbuds‘ case features over 72.5% of Certified Recycled Plastic and Silicone. In fact, this REPLAY material is made from old CDs. What’s more, the result is a protective 2-piece AirPods Pro case that keeps your Apple earbuds safe from everyday wear and tear. Even better, with every Backstage purchase, you receive a free shipping label for your used plastic phone case; the company sends it away for safe recycling. Meanwhile, the slim, low-profile design fits easily in your pocket. And, weighing in at less than an ounce, you’ll barely notice it’s there. Even better, this eco-friendly case is compatible with wireless charging, so you won’t have to change your procedure. Available in a range of colors, it’s sure to match your style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EETimes.com

From Mundane Material to Surprising Substance

Glass objects span the mundane to the remarkable like perhaps no other material. Glass, a state of matter rather than a specific substance, is found in many forms in the natural world, including the skeletons of sea sponges where the filaments are less fragile than man-made optical fibers. Cullet, or existing glass for recycling, is the basis for the collectible glass insulators widely found on US utility poles until the 1950s. Our resident physicist explains how optical fibers work. And we take a look at the science behind “Walls of Light,” the stained-glass windows common in French Gothic cathedrals. CEO of EPC Space, Bel Lazar’s favorite quote is from Steve Jobs: “Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice.” Click here to read this weekend’s issue.
SCIENCE
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

