Creating sustainable material from waste

Led by Insight Partners with leading GCs and real-estate companies, the round will propel WINT’s next round of growth. WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, has completed a $15 million Series B funding round. The round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with participation from existing investors including Marius Nacht, one of Israel’s leading serial entrepreneurs, founders, and investors. The round also included numerous global construction and real-estate companies, who are keenly looking to solve the challenges posed by water sustainability and damage in their facilities and construction sites. These include Suffolk Construction, a national technology-driven general contractor, the Consensus Business Group, the U.K.’s largest owner and manager of residential and commercial property, Tidhar, Electra, Ashtrom, Rogovin, and the Israel-Canada group.
