I am writing to you about my problem in getting along with my daughter-in-law. She is very nice, but she never calls me by any name. I discussed this with her and told her to call me any name that she doesn’t call her mother. She calls her mother Mommy, so she can call me Mom or Ima. My son calls her mother Ima and her father Tatty, as they call her father Tatty and my husband Daddy. She smiles when we discuss this matter, but ends up avoiding calling either of us anything. This is very painful. She is a good wife to my son, and a respectful daughter-in-law in other ways. I don’t want to make a big deal about this, but it bothers me so much. Please respond how I can deal with this.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO