App helps preemie parents feel confident caring for their newborns

Mental health counseling, or therapy, is the practice of assisting people in addressing emotional, psychological and relational problems. A few years ago a friend gave me a plaque to put in my office that said “Even My Therapist Says Its Your Fault!”. Haha. It’s a joke of course, but it does bring up some important issues about the mental health profession. The major question we should ask is this: Is therapy actually helpful? Is the mental health profession creating a culture of victimhood, or are people actually getting help in overcoming trauma, healing relationships, and improving their well-being? Some believe that we are falling under the influence of “therapism” in our country. Christina Hoff Sommers and Sally Satel, authors of “One Nation Under Therapy”, assert that an over-focus on mental health can create a belief that we all have insurmountable issues that leave us chronically crippled and incapable of functioning without the help of a therapist. They state:

