ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

App helps preemie parents feel confident caring for their newborns

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApp users felt more confident caring for baby; using it more frequently boosted confidence. Parents often miss the firehose of important information from doctors about their baby. This app fills in the gaps. App provides real-time medical updates and tells which clinician is caring for baby while parents aren’t...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
umich.edu

Neonatal hospitalization leaves parents feeling isolated, separated during pandemic

Emotional exhaustion, isolation and “nonsensical” visitor and other hospital policies contributed to parents of children hospitalized in neonatal intensive care units feeling less satisfied with care during the early days of COVID-19. Research from the University of Michigan School of Nursing, Marquette University and University of Nebraska Medical...
DETROIT, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Day cares feeling the stress of the omicron variant

MILWAUKEE — At 2:15 p.m. Monday, Yolanda Gates woke up the children she and her husband care for at their home day care business. It’s a normal routine they’ve been doing for more than 20 years, but now, that routine includes handing out fresh masks. “We have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ung.edu

Nigel Cares: App helps students with self-care

Wouldn't it be great to take a few moments for yourself, catch your breath, and relax your mind? Wouldn't you like to get your anxiety under control? How about connecting with positive thoughts and feelings and disconnecting from negative thoughts and feelings? Instead of feeling stuck in your emotions, wouldn't you like to learn how to soothe and comfort yourself? What about putting your mind to bed at night and waking up feeling refreshed? The Headspace App can help you manage your feelings and thoughts using mindfulness.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Babies#Smartphone App#Newborns#Nicu#Smart Phone#Nicu2home#The Journal Of Pediatrics#App Co
psychreg.org

Senior Care: Follow These Practical Tips To Help Them Feel Better

If you are taking care of an elderly loved one, then chances are, you are trying to maintain their health while also juggling different responsibilities and obligations. This can put a strain on your loved one’s emotional well-being because it makes them feel like a burden. Luckily, there are some tips that you can follow to ensure that the elderly person you are taking care of feels better about their situation. These tips are simple adjustments that can make a huge difference in the well-being of your loved one.
HEALTH
WDIO-TV

Parents feeling pressure as COVID cases rise

When many parents get notifications on their phones these days, it comes with a sense of stress about what COVID exposure is coming next. On Wednesday evening, families in Cloquet got an email asking them to prepare for potential school closures. The letter said staff shortages are a big problem, and the district is making contingency plans in case they need to close a school building or the whole district.
CLOQUET, MN
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thoughtful Parenting: Newborn Network to host Play and Learn

Play and Learn was an invaluable resource for me as a new mom and then later as a mom of two toddlers 22 months apart. Having a set place to go which offered a program structured around age-appropriate play for my kiddo and the chance to be around other moms gave me incentive to show up.
OAK CREEK, CO
healio.com

Family integrated model for newborn care may improve fathers’ mental health

A family integrated care model appeared to decrease paternal stress at discharge and increase fathers’ involvement in newborn care vs. standard neonatal care, according to a prospective cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. “The primary objective was to study the association of the [family integrated care (FICare)] model...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
fox26houston.com

Parents' secret to looking, feeling younger

HOUSTON - We are letting you in on the secret growing in popularity that’s keeping people looking and even feeling younger. A needle going into your face doesn’t seem pleasant at all, but statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons show Botox and fillers are the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

An app to help children overcome anxiety

Anke Klein and her team have devised a fun and useful app to help anxious children. In the app, children can upload a video of themselves showing, for example, something that went well for them and share their success with parents, granny or grandad. Developmental psychologist Klein talks about the path to success with the app; the test phase has started, open source is on the agenda.
CELL PHONES
orlandomedicalnews.com

Recent UCF PhD Nursing Grad Develops App to Help Youths with Epilepsy Transition to Self-Managed Care

Michelle Tall, MSN, PhD, recently completed her Nursing PhD at the University of Central Florida after developing and testing the Medilepsy app to help youths ages 16-24 transition from caregiver-managed to self-managed care. One of only two nurses awarded a McKnight Doctoral Fellowship for research in 2018, Tall was inspired to develop the app after many years of frustrating misdiagnoses for her son, Josh, who has a rare type of epilepsy.
CELL PHONES
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Is therapy helpful?

Mental health counseling, or therapy, is the practice of assisting people in addressing emotional, psychological and relational problems. A few years ago a friend gave me a plaque to put in my office that said “Even My Therapist Says Its Your Fault!”. Haha. It’s a joke of course, but it does bring up some important issues about the mental health profession. The major question we should ask is this: Is therapy actually helpful? Is the mental health profession creating a culture of victimhood, or are people actually getting help in overcoming trauma, healing relationships, and improving their well-being? Some believe that we are falling under the influence of “therapism” in our country. Christina Hoff Sommers and Sally Satel, authors of “One Nation Under Therapy”, assert that an over-focus on mental health can create a belief that we all have insurmountable issues that leave us chronically crippled and incapable of functioning without the help of a therapist. They state:
MENTAL HEALTH
Kiplinger

Make a Plan for Your Parents' Care

Sadé Dozan was 29 years old when she abruptly found herself taking care of both her mother and 6-month-old child in 2018. “My mother had my daughter in her arms and had a heart attack,” says Dozan. Her mother was left incapacitated, and her father has had his own health struggles with a recurring cancer.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychreg.org

5 Ways to Help Boost Confidence in Anxious Kids

Anxious children deal with several issues that negatively impact their daily life, such as social and academic difficulties in school. These issues are often the only ones noticed by parents and tend to worry them the most while other symptoms of anxiety go unnoticed. What most parents don’t know is that many kids dealing with anxiety often also experience low confidence and self-esteem.
KIDS
KELOLAND TV

Organization helps kids feel at home in a foster setting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — East River Foster Parent Network helps kids transition into a new, unfamiliar home. East River Foster Parent Network strives to help kids feel at home in a foster setting. “A lot of times when they come into care they come with little to nothing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy