Six Senses Heads for New Horizons, Retreats, and Highlights in 2022

If you’d rather explore an exciting new city than sunbathe on the beach, a city break could be the perfect holiday for you. There’s so much to do in any major city, such as shopping, finding the best restaurants, going to events or shows, or simply exploring the streets and enjoying the views and street art, so you’re unlikely to ever get bored during a city break. If this sounds appealing to you, then read on to find out the best city break destinations in Europe so you can plan your next adventure.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO