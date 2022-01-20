Six Senses Heads for New Horizons, Retreats, and Highlights in 2022

Tucked between Cusco and Machu Picchu, in the heart of the Sacred Valley, StarDome Peru, a one-of-a-kind geodesic dome boutique hotel, has officially opened its doors to travelers worldwide. Co-founded and run by the local indigenous Quechuan community, StarDome Peru provides curious travelers with firsthand cultural immersions and transformational experiences led by locals. Accepting reservations starting Feb. 1, 2022, the purposeful and versatile property is the epitome of rugged luxury, where heated marble floors and handmade ceramic bathrooms are contrasted by an ultra-remote location only accessible through a private road and a staff that, while enthusiastic to serve, is 100 percent local with no prior hospitality training. With prime location and deep local roots, StarDome Peru serves as a gateway to the region and is passionate about providing native cultural experiences, nature immersions and spiritual encounters for those seeking not just to travel, but to heal.
