Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB vs. RTX 3080 12GB: Does more RAM matter?

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia quietly released an update to its wildly popular RTX 3080. It’s not too big of an improvement, adding an extra 2GB of video memory and a slight bump in core count. Now that we’ve had a chance to test out the 12GB RTX 3080, we’re going to see how it...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Grab a new 15-inch Chromebook while it’s ON SALE for $189

As universities and schools start picking up, you might be looking for a new laptop in our student laptop deals. You’ll be happy to know Walmart has discounted this pretty great Acer 315 Chromebook to $189 from $219, a nice little $30 discount, and a good budget price for a laptop you can get your work done on.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia reportedly halts production of RTX 3090 Ti graphics card

Nvidia recently announced the upcoming release of its most powerful graphics card to date, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The company briefly mentioned the card during its CES 2022 keynote. While many are looking forward to the release of Nvidia’s new gaming powerhouse, a new leak suggests that the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $1,000 off this Alienware laptop today!

Alienware is well known for the gaming gear, being one of the first gaming laptop manufacturers on the market back in the olden times. While they have a lot of stiff competition these days, Alienware still does an excellent job, and one of the best Alienware deals is this one for the Alienware m15 R4. Not only is it a great all-around gaming laptop, but it also has a whopping $1,000 discount, bringing its price down to $1,500, which is an actual steal when you consider the specs it has.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Nvidia RTX 3080 With 12GB of Memory Could Be Ridiculously Expensive

Nvidia is launching a new version of the RTX 3080 graphics card that bumps up the video memory from 10GB to 12GB. But it seems the product will cost $1,200 or more, far surpassing the $699 starting price for the original RTX 3080. Nvidia quietly mentioned the product launch in...
COMPUTERS
d1softballnews.com

NVIDIA, the new RTX 3050 has a more powerful GPU than expected

Following the official unveiling of the RTX 3090Ti and RTX 3050, many have been waiting to learn more about the graphics chip featured in NVIDIA’s new mainstream model. Today we know something more thanks to Inno3D. In fact, high-resolution images of the die of the GPU, which revealed some...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia just quietly launched a 12GB RTX 3080, and the price will shock you

Nvidia released a 12GB variant of the RTX 3080 this morning. On Monday, we heard about Nvidia potentially launching this card, but I didn’t pay it much mind — after all, Nvidia just announced two new graphics cards at CES, and it didn’t make sense to further segment an already granular lineup of GPUs.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia could put more RTX 3050 GPUs in the hands of gamers

Amid a worldwide GPU shortage, Nvidia is reportedly preparing a considerable amount of stock for the RTX 3050 graphics card to cope with the initial demand. According to Board Channels, Nvidia is apparently set to “strengthen the distribution” of its upcoming budget GeForce RTX 3050 video card for its January 27 launch.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Nvidia launches upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 12GB of memory

Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 12GB of memory, a 2GB bump over the 10GB version of the RTX 3080 that came out in 2020. The upgraded 12GB RTX 3080 will be available starting today from Nvidia's partners, though specific pricing could vary depending on board makers. Though difficult to find in stock, the 10GB RTX 3080 starts at around $700.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

NVIDIA releases a 12GB GeForce RTX 3080

While it's nice to see new models - is anyone even going to be able to buy one? Even if you can, will it be a reasonable price? Probably a big no to both. You also wouldn't really know it exists, since NVIDIA for some reason decided to keep this release on the quiet side. It's sad to see yet another ridiculously expensive high-end model being made, when there's such a shortage everywhere on all models.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

An Upgraded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 With These Specs Is Allegedly Coming This Week

Looking back at CES week, a whole bunch of companies came ready with wide-ranging product announcements and concepts, including all the big players—AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA among them. But it also appears as though they all left some products unannounced. Like Intel's Core i5-12490F (probably limited to China) and, if the latest unofficial chatter is to be believed, a beefed up NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.
TECHNOLOGY
PCGamesN

Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 review – cloud gaming at its best

Nvidia released the RTX 3080 over a year ago, but it’s still next to impossible to upgrade your GPU without selling a kidney (which we definitely don’t recommend). Fortunately, you can now rent one through the green team’s cloud gaming service and it might surprise you that the GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership really does stack up against the real deal.
COMPUTERS
game-debate.com

RTX 3080 12GB full specs revealed, closer to an RTX 3080 Ti with a smaller price?

During CES 2022, Nvidia unveiled a few new graphics cards at their presentation, mostly notably the RTX 3090 Ti, AKA the ‘BFGPU’, as well as the entry-level RTX 3050. However, the full specs of the RTX 3080 12GB and the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB were not yet revealed, but thankfully Nvidia has now confirmed the former.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12GB model gets a low-key launch

After images of an EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card leaked, the GPU’s existence has been confirmed via Nvidia’s latest GeForce 511.17 drivers and store listings. The 12GB model of the RTX 3080 matches the RTX 3080 Ti in memory but won’t reach quite as high, according to the rumored specs listed by VideoCardz. Nvidia’s newest refresh features the 2GB memory boost over the base card, along with a jump from 8,701 CUDA cores to 8,960. The boost in memory is accompanied by increased memory bandwidth thanks to the added 384-bit bus from the 3080 Ti. RT cores come in at 70 over the previous 68 while tensors are bumped to 70 from 68. Clock speeds remain the same as the original RTX 3080 at 1,440MHz base and 1,710MHz boost. The jump in memory also necessitates an adjusted TDP of 350W over the previous 320W.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Surprise! Nvidia’s 12GB GeForce RTX 3080 packs more memory and a bigger GPU

Nvidia only just revealed the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti during its CES 2022 keynote last week, but that wasn’t all the company had up its sleeve. On Tuesday morning, Nvidia quietly and surprisingly launched a new 12GB version of GeForce RTX 3080 that fixes our biggest (albeit minor) gripe with an otherwise stellar graphics card.
COMPUTERS
d1softballnews.com

Official GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB. For NVIDIA it’s ‘just one more model’

As anticipated in the past few hours, NVIDIA announced unannounced the expansion of the 80 line of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards with the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB. The newcomer is not a simple GeForce RTX 3080 with 2 GB of more memory, but it comes with an increased 384-bit bus and a greater number of active units than the RTX 3080.
COMPUTERS

