Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB vs. RTX 3080 12GB: Does more RAM matter?

After images of an EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card leaked, the GPU’s existence has been confirmed via Nvidia’s latest GeForce 511.17 drivers and store listings. The 12GB model of the RTX 3080 matches the RTX 3080 Ti in memory but won’t reach quite as high, according to the rumored specs listed by VideoCardz. Nvidia’s newest refresh features the 2GB memory boost over the base card, along with a jump from 8,701 CUDA cores to 8,960. The boost in memory is accompanied by increased memory bandwidth thanks to the added 384-bit bus from the 3080 Ti. RT cores come in at 70 over the previous 68 while tensors are bumped to 70 from 68. Clock speeds remain the same as the original RTX 3080 at 1,440MHz base and 1,710MHz boost. The jump in memory also necessitates an adjusted TDP of 350W over the previous 320W.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO