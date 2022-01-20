Live the Suite Life at Great Plains’ Most Exclusive Private Safari Residences in Kenya

More often than not, guests have no shame when it comes to asking their hosts for a home tour—whether it be for a weekend stay or a low-key dinner party. And the residents of the home in question generally respond to “Can I have a tour?” with “Follow me!” That said, requesting a tour of someone’s intimate quarters is a custom to which more than one international peoples—especially the French—don’t exactly adhere. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Francophiles aren’t curious about their friends’ spaces; they just won’t admit it. And luckily, they don’t have to. Flammarion’s recently released Presidential Residences in France—written by art historian, Academie des Beaux-Arts member, and acclaimed novelist Adrian Goetz, and photographed by legendary interiors photographer Ambroise Tézenas—offers an insider glimpse into the three presidential residences of France: the Élysée Palace (and its neighboring Hôtel de Marigny), the Lantern Pavilion (in the park of Versailles), and Brégançon Fort.

