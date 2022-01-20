ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live the Suite Life at Great Plains’ Most Exclusive Private Safari Residences in Kenya

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Plains, founded in 2006 by National Geographic filmmakers and explorers-in-residence Dereck and Beverly Joubert, offers an extensive portfolio of world-class safari suites across Kenya as well as in Botswana and Zimbabwe. For those in search of the ultimate bucket-list-in-the-bush experience, the iconic eco-tourism company offers a selection of...

