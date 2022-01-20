Cherokee County School Board Place 1

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Witness testimony will get underway in earnest Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to intervene as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pressing his knee into the Black man’s neck as he lay facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's positive tests for the coronavirus have forced the postponement of a civil trial over her defamation claims against The New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the trial, which was to begin Monday, can start February 3 if Palin has adequately recovered by then.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order took effect Monday but was ignored by some districts. Youngkin issued the order as one of...
The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
CAPE CANAVERAL — The world’s biggest, most powerful space telescope arrived at its observation post 1 million miles from Earth on Monday, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe. On command, the James Webb Space Telescope fired its rocket...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
Comments / 0