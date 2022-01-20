2022 – Scholarship Opportunity for Agriculture Majors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) this week announced several new and expanded opportunities for climate smart agriculture in 2022. Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Conservation Incentive Contracts option, a new and streamlined EQIP Cover Crop Initiative, and added flexibilities for producers to easily re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). These improvements to NRCS’ working lands conservation programs, combined with continued program opportunities in all states, are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader effort to support climate-smart agriculture.

