Agriculture

2022 – Scholarship Opportunity for Agriculture Majors

 2 days ago

Are you a full-time high school graduating senior?. And…Do you...

APG of Wisconsin

LCO Ojibwe College announces agriculture, natural resources scholarship

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced a new scholarship supporting students in the agriculture and natural resources degree program. An anonymous donation has created a fund that will allow for 25 $1,000 scholarships offered in each fall and spring semester of the course of the next 12 years.
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Reporter

Bronson agricultural students have scholarship opportunity

Agriculture students who live in the Bronson School District or attend Bronson High School have opportunity to earn a 2022 Branch County 4-H Foundation/Irene Brown Scholarship. The scholarship fund was created when Irene Brown gave a donation to the Branch 4-H Foundation for Bronson students pursuing agricultural education. Scholarships will...
BRONSON, MI
MyChesCo

USDA Offers Expanded Conservation Program Opportunities to Support Climate Smart Agriculture in 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) this week announced several new and expanded opportunities for climate smart agriculture in 2022. Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Conservation Incentive Contracts option, a new and streamlined EQIP Cover Crop Initiative, and added flexibilities for producers to easily re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). These improvements to NRCS’ working lands conservation programs, combined with continued program opportunities in all states, are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader effort to support climate-smart agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A reminder: Student-athletes involved in agriculture can apply for KDA-KHSAA scholarship — by Jan. 31

Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2022 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year, a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. To qualify, student-athletes must be Kentucky farmers or...
LEXINGTON, KY

