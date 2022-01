Despite their best efforts (maybe literally), the Indiana Pacers weren’t able to keep their winning streak alive, falling in the second half to the Phoenix Suns. The outcome of course proved no surprise with the Pacers again playing shorthanded without Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, but they still managed to play well enough to close a 22-point deficit all the way down to six late, only to succumb to the once and future king, Bismack Biyombo.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO