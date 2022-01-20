ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EU to Scrutinize Plastic-Making Polymers in Chemical Revision

Cover picture for the articleCompanies may have to register more than 33,000 types of polymers, which are substances used to make plastics, in line with...

safetyandhealthmagazine.com

EPA reverses finding in revised draft risk evaluation for TSCA chemical, seeks comment

Washington — The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public comment on a revised draft risk evaluation that states Cyclic Aliphatic Bromide Cluster poses unreasonable risk under certain conditions – a reversal of previous findings that the chemical substance presents no unreasonable risk of injury to humans or the environment, according to a notice published in the Dec. 29 Federal Register.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Google appeals $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine

Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Thursday said it filed a final appeal of a $2.7 billion European Union antitrust fine to the EU's Court of Justice, its highest court. The latest appeal to overturn a 2017 fine linked to its shopping-ads service contends the General Court pushed beyond EU legal precedents and revised the reasoning of the underlying EU antitrust decision. "We feel there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice," a Google spokeswoman said.
BUSINESS
lootpress.com

WVU engineers seek to re-use waste plastics to make valuable petrochemicals

Despite efforts to promote recycling and reuse of plastic materials, the plastic problem continues to be a global problem. West Virginia University engineers hope to debottleneck the remaining challenges for recycling of single-use plastic packaging by upcycling them into petrochemicals. “Americans throw away 100 billion plastic bags annually, that’s about...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Revised EU fiscal rules to balance investment, debt reduction

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The main thrust of the revision of the European Union's fiscal rules, now under way, is to balance the 27-nation bloc's large investment needs with a realistic pace of debt reduction, French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said on Tuesday. Speaking after a meeting of...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Euro zone mulls how to make governments respect EU fiscal rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone finance ministers will start a discussion on Monday on how to change the often-broken EU fiscal rules so that governments actually observe them, a euro zone official said. The European Union’s Stability and Growth Pact is meant to stop governments borrowing too much in...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

A 'chemical cocktail' of sewage, slurry and plastic is polluting English rivers

Poor water quality in English rivers is the result of chronic underinvestment and multiple failures in monitoring, governance and enforcement, a report from the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee has claimed. The report includes evidence from The University of Manchester's Professor Jamie Woodward, whose research demonstrated a direct link between...
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Eastman Chemical plans $1B plastics recycling facility in France - Bloomberg

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) plans to spend as much as $1B to build the world's biggest molecular plastics recycling facility in France, hoping to begin operations in 2025, Bloomberg reports. The facility will process up to 160K tons/year of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that currently is incinerated, according to the report. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

FDA data on chemical abortions scrutinized in new study

A new study claims to have found a "significant" gap in the federal government's reporting on complications from the abortion pill known as mifepristone – raising questions about how informed officials were when they deregulated its use in December. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration cited its adverse...
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Recycled plastics economy expands with Chevron Phillips Chemical's new 'circular' polyethylene

The recycled plastics economy is growing as Chevron Phillips Chemical sells its first commercial batches of recycled polyethylene, a building block for common kinds of plastic. The Woodlands-based petrochemical giant, a subsidiary of Chevron Corp. and Phillips 66, said previously it was the first to start producing so-called “circular” polyethylene...
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

The EU Taxonomy Dealing with Chemical Pollution

The green finance taxonomy of the European Union is about much more than just climate finance. It will provide an opportunity to focus on the health and well-being of the Europeans by phasing out hazardous chemicals that pollute our planet. One out of every eight deaths in the region is...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Upcycling of dynamic thiourea thermoset polymers by intrinsic chemical strengthening

Thermoset polymers are indispensable but their environmental impact has been an ever-increasing concern given their typical intractability. Although concepts enabling their reprocessing have been demonstrated, their practical potential is limited by the deteriorated performance of the reprocessed materials. Here, we report a thiourea based thermoset elastomer that can be reprocessed with enhanced mechanical properties. We reveal that the thiourea bonds are dynamic which leads to the reprocessibility. More importantly, they can undergo selective oxidation during high temperature reprocessing, resulting in significant chemical strengthening within certain reprocessing cycles. This is opposite to most polymers for which reprocessing typically results in material deterioration. The possibility of having materials with inherent reprocessing induced performance enhancement points to a promising direction towards polymer recycling.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Americans’ Alarm Grows About Climate Change, a Plant-Based Diet Packs a Double Carbon Whammy, and Making Hay from Plastic India

The number of Americans alarmed about global warming now outnumbers Americans who are dismissive of it three to one. That’s according to a twice-yearly public opinion polling by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication. The latest poll, conducted in September 2021, found that 33 percent of respondents were “alarmed” about global warming. These respondents were the most supportive of climate action and said they strongly believed that they will be affected by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Development and application of pH-responsive polymers

This review summarizes the development of pH-responsive polymers and their main applications. Random pH-responsive copolymers have been prepared via conventional free radical polymerization from a pH-responsive pendant fatty acid-containing monomer (AaU) and a permanent water-soluble pendant sulfonate-containing monomer (AMPS). In water, the resulting copolymers, P(A/AaU), form single polymer chain (unimer) micelles under acidic conditions due to intrapolymer hydrophobic interactions between the protonated AaU units. The surfaces of the unimer micelles are covered with hydrophilic AMPS units, which provide colloidal stabilization. Under basic conditions, the P(A/AaU) polymer chains expand as a result of the electrostatic repulsive interactions between the pendant ionized fatty acids and the sulfonate anions. Through the use of a pH-responsive AaU homopolymer, pH-responsive sunscreen was developed. Although pH-responsive sunscreen shows waterproof properties under neutral conditions, it disperses under weakly basic conditions such as soap water. Therefore, pH-responsive sunscreen resists sweat but can be washed off using soap water. pH-responsive diblock copolymers composed of a PAMPS block and a pH-responsive pendant fatty acid-containing block were prepared via controlled radical polymerization. In water, the block copolymers form interpolymer micelles under acidic conditions due to hydrophobic interactions between the protonated pendant fatty acid groups, whereas the polymer micelles dissociate under basic conditions. Finally, this review also discusses pH-responsive gelling agents based on ABA triblock copolymers.
CHEMISTRY
omahanews.net

Poland says EU making "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when it will dismantle Poland's Supreme Court's Disciplinary Chamber, a Polish minister has accused Brussels of making "illegal demands." Poland would have to pay at least €70 million in fines, endure...
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Austria makes Covid vaccination mandatory in EU first

Austria's parliament on Thursday approved making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for adults from next month, becoming the first European country to do so despite a wave of protests opposing the measure. Tens of thousands have demonstrated against mandatory vaccination in regular weekend rallies since the measure was announced in November in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

All-polymer organic solar cell with 16.05% efficiency

An international group of researchers has developed a layer-by-layer (LbL) processed all-polymer organic solar cell for applications in indoor photovoltaics and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) projects. “Our device processing method can be prepared in a large area, which will help promote its further commercialization,” the research's corresponding author, Yue Zhang, told...
SCIENCE

