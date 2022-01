State Rep. Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville, is stepping down early after already announcing he would not seek reelection. Lucio sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott dated Friday that said his resignation will be effective Jan. 31. That sets up a potential special election to finish his term, though whoever wins would only serve for a short time and would not be able to compete for a full term because the filing deadline has already passed for the November election.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO