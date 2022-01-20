Community Foundation Leaders Chosen
Retired State Supreme Court judge Flemming Norcott will serve another term as chair of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven board, with some new members signing on.
The foundation — the biggest distributor of social-purpose charitable dollars in New Haven — announced board appointments in a release issued Thursday.
Yale New Hospital President Keith Churchwell will join the board, serving a seven-year term. So will Yale School of Management Professor Heather Tookes Alexopoulos. They replace Khalilah Brown-Dean and Carlton Highsmith, whose terms expired.
Marcella Nunez-Smith — the Yale School of Medicine professor who chaired the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force — was reelected to serve again as vice-chair of the board.
Also on Thursday, Keith Churchwell did a deep-dive radio interview with Babz Rawls-Ivy on WNHH FM’s “Love Babz Love Talk” program. Click on the video below to watc h it.
