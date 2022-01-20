ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Holly Madison Says Life in the Playboy Mansion Was Like a Cult

By Donny Meacham
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Holly Madison is getting real about her time in the Playboy mansion. The Oregon native dated mogul Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and lived in the sprawling estate located near Beverly Hills, Calif. during that time, which she doesn't seem to look back on with much fondness. The...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From Her Body: I Was ‘Suffering Internally’ at Playboy Mansion

Feeling more like herself. Crystal Hefner opened up about getting to a better relationship with her body after years in the Playboy mansion. “As most of you know, I grew my following during my ‘Playboy’ years. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells,” Crystal, 35, who was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, January 10.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Even the Dogs at the Playboy Mansion Were Addicted to Coke

One of the not-so-secret secrets revealed in the forthcoming A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy is that the Playboy mansion was, to absolutely no one’s surprise, filled with drugs. An adjacent if perhaps slightly more surprising revelation, however, is that the mansion was once home to a coke-addicted dog. During...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Miami Herald

Holly Madison Recalls ‘Cult-Like’ Atmosphere Around Hugh Hefner: Watch

Behind the curtain. Holly Madison has always been outspoken about her time in the Playboy Mansion, and she’s sharing even more details in the new A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, January 24, premiere, the Vegas Diaries author, 42, describes life...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Holly Madison’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Adorable Children

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison is the proud mother of two sweet children. Find out more about her adorable brood here. Luckily for Holly, she found love with Pasquale Rotella, the founder of Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest electronic dance music festival. The two were married at Disneyland on Sept. 10, 2013, but ultimately separated in 2018, finalizing their divorce Feb 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Hefner
Person
Holly Madison
Person
Bridget Marquardt
The Independent

Former Playmate says Hugh Hefner’s mansion had ‘cult-like’ atmosphere: ‘He believed he owned these women’

A former Playmate has denounced the “cult-like atmosphere” she says Hugh Hefner cultivated around him.Miki Garcia was a Playmate and head of promotions from 1973 to 1982. She’s one of the participants in Secrets of Playboy, a new documentary about Hefner and Playboy set to start airing on A&E.The documentary series features several former members of Hefner’s entourage, reflecting and sharing their accounts of the culture they say Hefner created at the Playboy mansion starting in the Seventies.“It was cult-like,” Garcia says at one point. “The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A E#Hefner Madison
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears Red Leather Dress & Kim Kardashian’s Mirror Boots in Paris With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather. Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings. Similarly to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs On J.K. Rowling Controversy: “I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her”

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community. In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash. Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Playboy Mansion Owner Daren Metropoulos Gave the Property a Major Renovation

Magazine magnate Hugh Hefner and his life at Playboy Mansion are under the microscope again, with the docuseries Secrets of Playboy debuting in a two-hour premiere on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Hefner died in 2017 at age 91, but the tales of his debauchery in his Los Angeles mansion continue to make headlines. (TMZ, for example, reports the documentary will cover the weekly “Pig Night” sex parties Hefner reportedly hosted at the house.) So, who owns the Playboy Mansion now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy