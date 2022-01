John W. Alexander, 39, of 6411 Armstrong Road, Muncy, has been charged with theft by deception for failing to do work for Suzanne Leisenring after she gave him $300 to perform trimming services at her home at 105 Kuhns Road in Upper Fairfield Township in mid-September, state police alleged. The charge was filed in November after the trimming still had not been done, police said. He is free on $5,000 bail after waiving his preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary Whiteman.

MUNCY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO