We continue to work toward a resumption of in-person instruction on January 31 for those courses scheduled to be in-person. We appreciate your flexibility in the first four weeks, as the pandemic unfolds in real time. We continue to monitor our positivity rate, status of quarantine and isolation housing, our campus infrastructure of housing, dining, custodial, and transportation, and other relevant indicators. We will take additional actions or make adjustments to our protocols as needed to best serve the wellbeing of our campus and broader community and appreciate your collaboration in these efforts.

6 DAYS AGO