Public Safety

Man Steals $8,000 Guitar by Stuffing It Down His Pants (VIDEO)

By Lauryn Snapp
 3 days ago
A shameless shoplifter struck a bad chord with Toronto police after he allegedly stole an $8,000 custom guitar from a music store by concealing the instrument in his pants. (Yes, really.) The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras as he played around with the unidentified shop's ’59 Les...

Man who allegedly stole $8,000 guitar by hiding it in his pants sought by police north of Toronto

(From CTV News) York Regional police are searching for a man who they say stole an $8,000 guitar from a music store north of Toronto last month by hiding it down his pants. In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators said they were made aware of the alleged theft on Dec. 30 by a Richmond Hill music store located in the area of Leslie Street south of Elgin Mills Road East. According to investigators, 10 days before the police report was filed, an unknown male entered the music store and stole a guitar by hiding it down his pants.
Police Are Looking For A Dude Who Stole A Guitar By Shoving It Down His Pants

Canadian police are currently looking for a guy who stole a 60th Anniversary '59 Gibson Les Paul from Cosmo Music in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The theft took place on December 20, 2021 and was captured in the below CCTV footage. York Regional Police are asking for anyone with information on the thief or their counterpart they left with to call them at (866) 876-5423.
Caught On Video: Man Steals Car, Crashes It Moments Later In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Video shows a silver car get plowed into by a red sport-utility vehicle and then go crashing into someone's yard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Behind the wheel of that silver car was a thief trying to steal it. CBS 2's Jermont Terry caught up with the woman whose car got stolen. Brenda Hernandez said she left her Toyota Highlander running Friday morning because she ran back inside the house to grab the kids. But before she could make it down the stairs, she saw a man opening her car door. She yelled at the man,...
Man who stuffed Home Depot merchandise in pants arrested at scene

CHICO, Calif. - After recent smash and grab thefts across the country, the Chico Police Target Team has been focused on preventing retail theft. They used data to focus on high crime areas. On Thursday, the team was at Home Depot helping stop shoplifters. Chico police said loss prevention officers...
Man arrested after stealing backhoe he claimed was his

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stole a backhoe in Yreka was arrested after he plowed through a pickup truck Thursday, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Sharps Road in Yreka for a report of a stolen backhoe from the Siskiyou County Yard. The...
Southern Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Impersonating Federal Officer On TikTok

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok. The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name "Rey Reeves" and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and...
San Francisco Police Arrest Man Suspected of Carjacking Uber Driver in SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected of carjacking an Uber driver in the South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to authorities. San Francisco Police Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the incident at around 5:15 p.m. Friday. While he did not provide many specific details, Vaswani said the Uber driver was carjacked "a few hours ago" at the intersection of 7th Street and Mission. Vaswani said officers spotted and pursued the stolen vehicle, with the suspect crashing in SoMa and leading officers on a brief foot pursuit before being arrested. The suspect was booked for multiple felonies and also was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Alameda County, Vaswani said. Vaswani saluted officers in the department including the Tenderloin station in the Twitter post.
Charles City Man Gets Probation for Stealing from His Grandmother

A Charles City man has agreed to a plea deal for stealing thousands of dollars from his grandmother. 34-year-old Casey Olson was arrested last June by Charles City Police after he was accused of improperly withdrawing about $15,000 from his grandmother's accounts, using a debit card and writing checks belonging to her for his own personal purchases, and cashing about $17,000 in CDs. Court documents show Olson was his grandmother's caretaker while she resided at a local nursing home, but he only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.
'Sit Down, Karen!' FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called "Karen" being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake 'cover story' that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins' body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with "severe blunt force trauma to...
Teenagers found guilty of 'disturbing' murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
Man 'Accidentally' Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be "accidental.". The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
Mix 95.7FM Today's Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

