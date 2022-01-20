Man Steals $8,000 Guitar by Stuffing It Down His Pants (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected of carjacking an Uber driver in the South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to authorities. San Francisco Police Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the incident at around 5:15 p.m. Friday. While he did not provide many specific details, Vaswani said the Uber driver was carjacked “a few hours ago” at the intersection of 7th Street and Mission. Vaswani said officers spotted and pursued the stolen vehicle, with the suspect crashing in SoMa and leading officers on a brief foot pursuit before being arrested. The suspect was booked for multiple felonies and also was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Alameda County, Vaswani said. Vaswani saluted officers in the department including the Tenderloin station in the Twitter post. “Great work by #SFPD @SFPDTenderloin,” the post read.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO