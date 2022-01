UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Penn State track & field team completed competition at the Penn State National Open on Saturday. "I thought we had a fantastic weekend," Head Coach John Gondak said. "I'm really proud of the way the team competed. We've had two home meets in a row and I'm really happy with the performances over the past two weeks. The team put themselves in position to keep moving forward and put themselves in contention at the Big Ten Championships and a lot of people putting themselves in contention for the NCAAs."

