ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

BBER – Montanans Can Expect Higher Rates on Car and Home Loans

By Peter Christian
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With inflation higher than it has been in over 40 years, the Federal Reserve will have to take some hard steps to bring the situation under control, and it won’t be pretty or easy for Montanans. KGVO News spoke with Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of...

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Expected Fed rate hike pushes mortgage rates higher as inflation surges

Mortgage interest rates increased once again as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to increase rates due to rising inflation, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This interest rate is up from 3.45% last week and from 2.77% last year.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Missoula, MT
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Loans#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Inflation#Bber#Montanans#The Federal Reserve#Kgvo News#Omicron#Fed
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.7 billion, making her the 229th richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
KPVI Newschannel 6

Guest opinion: Support needed for Montanans in fallout-affected counties

January 27, which marks the anniversary of the first nuclear bomb detonation at the Nevada Test Site, has been designated by the U.S. Congress as National Day of Remembrance for the many people who worked and lived downwind of the test site and were exposed to lethal levels of radiation. We must honor and remember those harmed by U.S. nuclear weapons development and testing. But we must go further, taking action to see that those who have suffered and continue to suffer from their subsequent illnesses are compensated for the painful price they have paid.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBCMontana

FairBridge buyers urge seller to add 90-day extension

KALISPELL, MONT. — The new buyers of the FairBridge Inn and Suites in Kalispell sent a letter Friday morning to the current owner and seller of the hotel, urging them to add a 90-day extension to an eviction notice sent to residents last week. The letter says, “Nowhere in...
KALISPELL, MT
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy