Fans react to news Harry Styles Australian, Aotearoa tour cancelled

By Jade Kennedy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day as Harry Styles announced new ‘Love On Tour’ shows for the UK, Europe and South America, it looks like his Australian and Aotearoa shows have been cancelled. Nothing has been announced on the singer’s social media pages yet, but fans have been notified...

