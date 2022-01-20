Bills roundtable: Do Bills need to beat Chiefs for season to be a success?

When the Bills run: The Bills are killing it lately on the ground, averaging 163.8 rushing yards per game over the past six weeks. Devin Singletary has been a big part of that, including last week against the Patriots when he gained 81 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Singletary had a plus-21 rushing yards over expected, a metric that tracks how many yards a ball carrier is expected to gain based on the movements and locations of all players. Singletary has had positive rushing yards over expectation in three straight games. Put another way, he’s performed better than an “average” running back would be expected in those games. He’s scored touchdowns in five straight games, and perhaps just as importantly, hasn’t fumbled in nine straight games. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to be a problem for defenses on the ground. He rushed six times for 66 yards against the Patriots last week, and has topped 60 yards in four straight games and five of the past six. EDGE: Bills.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO