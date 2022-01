This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," January 14, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: To catch my podcast with my husband, Sean, "From the Kitchen Table," we had a fascinating conversation with Josh Slocum. Have a great weekend. Tucker Carlson is up next.

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO