African American History: Teacher Resources and Primary Sources
By Stephen Wesson
3 days ago
The rich primary source collections of the Library of Congress offer students countless opportunities to explore key figures and landmark moments of African American history, as well as providing windows into day-to-day life in African American communities across the centuries. In addition, the Library’s suite of teaching tools provides teachers with...
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 17) by displaying Martin Luther King Jr.’s original speech from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The case containing the speech, which was initially on display in fall 2021, will be reinstalled just in time for visitors to view the historic document ahead of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It will be on view in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27.
Frustrated with a church that didn’t reflect his identity, Ralph Moore went into St. Pius Church in West Baltimore late one night with his friends and painted the statues of Jesus and Mary black — a “parting shot” before he left Catholicism. He recalled a Stations...
Representation is the creation of equality and understanding. However, African American voices and stories have been silenced throughout history. Society is desperately trying to catch up with African American trauma to understand it, but human development and family studies senior Chloe Moore — the president of Black Media Entertainment at Michigan State University — is done waiting for society to catch up.
In place of books available to borrow, the Fourth Ward library offers a view into Houston’s past through archives. The building, which once housed the city’s first public school for Black students, now holds narratives of former slaves, memorialized love letters written by beloved pastor Rev. Bill Lawson and his late wife and photographs of everyday life in Freedmen’s Town, a prime destination for African Americans after emancipation that today is in Fourth Ward, just west of downtown.
No good result can come from any investigation which refuses to consider the facts. A conclusion that is based upon a presumption, instead of the best evidence, is unworthy of a moments consideration. –Ida B. Wells, 1901. The use of cartography to highlight economic and racial injustice has a...
James Tackach, of Narragansett, is a professor of English at Roger Williams University. Critical race theory has become a poisonous term for some Americans. They want to banish the term from our national vocabulary and especially ban its use in K-12 schools. Fine, erase this divisive term from our national vocabulary, but we do need to teach students about American racial history in our schools.
When all Americans have the opportunity to learn from African American historic places—from the people who lived and died there, and from the stories these places still embody—they encounter a more diverse and inclusive narrative that advances our understanding of ourselves as a nation. In 2021 the Action...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The third Monday in January is set aside to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to service in communities and his contributions to society. On Jan. 17, Mid-Plains Community College brought in guest speaker, Dr. Robert Bryd to share the importance of the past and how it relates to the present.
Join the Western North Carolina Historical Association (WNCHA) on Thursday, January 13, at 6:00 pm as they kick off their 2022 lineup of programming. This event airs live via Zoom. The mountains of WNC and Appalachia are home...
Dr. Ashley Jordan, the President and CEO of the African American Museum joins us to discuss the history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how her company is spreading awareness of MLK in Philadelphia. This weekend the museum has been a celebration, a time of reflection to commemorate the...
WEAA is celebrating 45 years of being the voice of the community!. The station first began broadcasting on January 10, 1977. In honor of WEAA’s 45th year, Dr. Kaye is joined by a number of distinguished individuals who share the significance and history. of the public radio station. During...
Caribbean American legislators in the New York City Council are welcoming the first African American speaker of its 51-member legislative body. Adrienne Adams was welcomed into the council by Haitian American New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis, co-chair of the New York City Council’s Women’s Caucus.
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the physical and mental health of people all over the world. The mental strain caused by this pandemic was the nudge Americans of all races needed to prioritize their mental health, especially African Americans. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions.
The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part:
“Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.”
Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website.
There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
In honor of Martin Luther King Weekend, the Gettysburg Licensed Town Guides are offering one-hour walking tours of Gettysburg’s rich African American history. The tours are on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Here are some of the sites you will visit on the tour:
Opened in January 2021, the National Museum of African American Music dedicates itself to preserving African American music traditions. Director of Education & Exhibitions, Tamar Smithers says the opening of this museum has been over 20 years in the making. Nestled in Nashville, Tennessee, the museum showcases the musical genres inspired, created, or influenced by African-Americans.
(The following is a post by Bennett Comerford, Junior Fellow, Asian Division, Summer 2021.) This summer, while working at the Library of Congress as a Junior Fellow in the Asian Division, I had the opportunity to inventory, transliterate and compile metadata for Bengali books from the Franklin Book Program (1952-1978), a U.S.-sponsored international translation and publication initiative during the Cold War. This fascinating collection of texts in over a dozen languages (e.g., Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Urdu) was donated to the Library of Congress in the late 1970s. As I began to familiarize myself with the Bengali collection and the relatively little scholarly attention it has received, my background in religious studies led me to wonder about the subtle but significant role religion seemed to play in the selection of titles. In particular, the collection’s incorporation of a handful of texts that pertain to religion, and Islam in particular, sheds light on the Franklin Book Program’s broader intentions and aims akin to cultural diplomacy.
