Craig Business Owner Closing Store As Passion Project ‘Sphers’ Takes Off

basinnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Craig business owner is closing her doors but not for lack of customers. Craig Daily Press shares the exciting story of Kyann Mounts who owns Buckaroos Western Wear and last February had the...

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

Craig Daily Press

Craig business owner switches to focus on internationally acclaimed invention

Buckaroos Western Wear is closing, but it’s not because of a lack of business — it’s because so much business has gone toward another venture. Kyann Mounts, owner of Buckaroos Western Wear, said the store isn’t closing due to a lack of business when it comes to western apparel. Sp*hers — an invention that was born last February — is now internationally known, and Mounts said that the sheer amount of orders has taken over.
CRAIG, CO
#Business Owner#Rodeo Queen#Jeans#Like Crazy#Decorative#Passion Project#Craig Daily Press#Buckaroos Western Wear#Sphers
