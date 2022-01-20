Craig Business Owner Closing Store As Passion Project ‘Sphers’ Takes Off

(Winchester, IN)--Winchester is losing a grocery store. The city confirmed on a social media page over the weekend that the Aldi store will be closing in the near future. Aldi has been a part of the Winchester community for nearly 30 years. The city reached out to Aldi leadership to ask if anything could be done to keep the grocery and there’s a rally set for Wednesday, but Aldi responded with a message saying that it’s probably not going to make any difference. There’s no specific date set yet for the Aldi closure.

