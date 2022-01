On March 13, 2020, I had just turned 15 years old. Now, I am nearly 17. Before the pandemic, if you asked me to recall the most important memories or moments of my life, I wouldn’t have known what to tell you. I know that I once got in the car on my way to the first day of high school. I know that I once danced in my first performance on stage. I know that once upon a time, I looked at my newborn brother’s face for the first time. But I don’t remember the feelings those experiences brought up in me. I don’t remember processing them and reacting. I don’t remember the nerves, the excitement, the happiness.

