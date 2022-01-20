ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl Halftime 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Star in Epic Trailer

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is here! On Thursday, Pepsi unveiled a trailer for the highly-anticipated, 12-minute performance, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Titled The Call, the trailer shows the musicians as they each...

www.ktvb.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Could Set a Record for Black Women at the Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Christina Aguilera Says She'll 'Always Be Here' for Britney Spears

Despite any past drama, Britney Spears has Christina Aguilera's full support. Aguilera appeared on The Enrique Santos Show on Friday and was asked if she had reached out to Spears since the "Toxic" singer ended her 13-year conservatorship, and Aguilera shared words of support. Aguilera, 41, and Spears, 40, have...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Kanye West and Julia Fox Make Red Carpet Debut In Paris

Lovers in Paris! Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox stepped out for their first event as a couple. On Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper and the Uncut Gems actress attended the KENZO fashion show as part of Paris Fashion week. The pair rocked matching denim ensembles with black gloves for the occasion. West opted for this signature black boots, while Fox added her flair with large gold jewelry and denim boots.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Fuels NBA YoungBoy & NLE Choppa Beef Triangle With Money Message Of His Own

The brewing three-way feud between Lil Durk, NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy has come to a boiling point after the latter seemingly kicked things off a few weeks ago. Lil Top escalated the tension on Thursday night (January 21) by posting a pair of photos to Instagram in which he’s lying down amidst a massive stack of cash. The dollars in the photo can be seen strewn out to spell “you n-ggas gone die,” and then “stay safe.” On Friday (January 21), Durk seemed to respond on Instagram to the NBA YoungBoy’s taunt.
NBA
KTVB

Joshua Jackson to Star in 'Fatal Attraction' Series for Paramount Plus

Joshua Jackson will star in Paramount+'s upcoming Fatal Attraction series, joining Lizzy Caplan in the new reimagining. The new series, which is being billed as a contemporary reinterpretation of the 1987 film that starred Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, will explore fatal attraction and themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.
TV & VIDEOS

