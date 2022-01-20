Golden Independence Announces Management Change

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA)(WKN: A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company") a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, today announced that Susan J Gardner has been appointed as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Gardner brings a strong background and expertise as an operations-oriented financial executive and a CPA with broad experience in accounting principles, change management, financial analysis, investments, internal controls, IPOs, external reporting, joint venture and system implementations, and process improvements. Prior to joining PRT Ms. Gardner spent over 16 years at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co. as their VP, Controller & Treasurer.
