Elanco's (ELAN) ZORBIUM Approved in the US

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved SIGA's Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for oral tecovirimat, the same formulation that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2018 under the brand name TPOXX®. The EMA approval includes labeling for oral tecovirimat indicating its use for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox. The MAA was filed under the centralized application process, which, upon approval, enables sales, including procurement for stockpiling, of oral tecovirimat in all European Union (EU) member states, as well as Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.
