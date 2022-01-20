ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elanco's (ELAN) ZORBIUM Approved in the US

 5 days ago

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Zorbium™ (buprenorphine transdermal solution), Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) expands its pain management offerings while addressing an unmet need for veterinary...

