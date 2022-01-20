Elanco's (ELAN) ZORBIUM Approved in the US

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when use of other pills or injections is not recommended.1 RINVOQ 15 mg once daily can be initiated in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg.1 In these children and adults less than 65 years of age who do not achieve an adequate response, the dose may be increased to 30 mg once daily.1.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO