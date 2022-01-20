ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

SILL Presents "Making Peace in the Middle East"

 5 days ago

The Abraham accords were brokered in 2020 between Israel and...

sldinfo.com

VMFA-115 Deploys to the Middle East, December 2021

According to a story written by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman and published by CENTCOM on December 31, 2021:. PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in late December, bringing a full squadron of F/A-18 Hornets.
MILITARY
SFGate

Book World: In praise of Henry Kissinger's Middle East legacy

- - - Few careers in American public life have been as long and consequential as Henry Kissinger's. From his emergence as one of the first "defense intellectuals" of the Cold War, appearing on Mike Wallace's interview show in the 1950s, to his recently published book with Eric Schmidt of Google on the societal impact of artificial intelligence, Kissinger's life in the public spotlight has spanned more than six decades. As national security adviser and secretary of state he presided over the opening to China, detente with the Soviet Union and the end of the Vietnam War. Leaving office in 1977, he became a public commentator and international business consultant, as well as a behind-the-scenes influence in American foreign policy. Although a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, he remains an exceptionally controversial figure because of policies in Cambodia, Chile and South Asia and a target of hatred, especially on the left. When his younger brother, Walter, died last year, the hashtag "the Wrong Kissinger" trended on Twitter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Papandreou in Ankara today presented the Kankaya International Peace Prize

The former prime minister is in Turkey. George Papandreou. Today in Ankara, he will be presented with the award by Mayor Çankaya, along with composer and writer Zulfu Livanelli. (Kankaya, Ankara Municipality), Albert Dostelon, Kankaya with the International Peace Prize. During his contacts in the Turkish capital, Mr. Papandreou and his entourage were welcomed by the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (CHP) yesterday. Kemal glyctoroglu At CHP headquarters. At the meeting, the party’s general secretary Mr. Celine Choek Vogue And the party’s vice president and ambassador in charge of foreign policy Unal Jevikos.
WORLD
#The Middle East#Sill#Israel#Arab Countries#Accords
OilPrice.com

Why Geopolitical Tensions Have Spiked In The Middle East

Picking up from where we left off last time on geopolitical drivers that could send oil prices higher, the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have upped the ante with an attack on the UAE, which had largely withdrawn forces from Yemen, leaving the Saudis high and dry. Now, there is a...
MIDDLE EAST
upr.org

Prospects for peace in the Middle East on Thursday's Access Utah

What are the prospects for peace in the Middle East? On Thursday's Access Utah we spoke with Amos Guiora, professor in the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah and Luis Vargas, professor of operations, decision sciences and artificial intelligence at the University of Pittsburg’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.
UTAH STATE
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Politics
Middle East
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

A Taliban delegation arrived Saturday in Norway for three days of talks with Western diplomats and members of Afghan civil society, which it hopes will help "transform the atmosphere of war" in Afghanistan.  The Taliban want to "transform the atmosphere of war... into a peaceful situation".
WORLD
Daily Press

As tensions rise with Russia, Navy’s Truman group joins NATO exercise in Mediterranean

As tensions between the U.S. and Russia rise, the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group has joined a NATO exercise in the eastern Mediterranean that began Monday. The exercise began as a Russian amphibious group approaches from the west, planning to join Russian Pacific warships for an exercise in the region. The NATO exercise, called Neptune Strike 2022, is the latest phase ...
MILITARY
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine as fears of war with Russia mount

The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.The department told the dependents of staffers at the U. Embassy in Kiev that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.The move came amid rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. State Department officials stressed the Kiev embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation. The move had been under consideration for some time and does not reflect an easing of US support for Ukraine, the officials said.
U.S. POLITICS

