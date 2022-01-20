ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Expands Partner Network for Oral and Dental Products in the US and China

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions,...

Gerresheimer expands to meet increased demand for pharmaceutical, small-batch products

Gerresheimer AG, a German manufacturer of primary packaging for medical and pharmaceutical industries, is expanding to meet increasing pharmaceutical and small-batch demand. Gerresheimer expanded its small-batch plastics production to meet demand for projects with a smaller number of units or that are being commercialized. The company has seen a "growing...
STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Partners with JuvenIL to Expand into Israel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announced that it has entered into an agreement with JuvenIL, the dermatology and aesthetics portion of Trimaco, a leading distributor in Israel for medical devices and innovation, to supply STRATA’s XTRAC® excimer lasers in Israel.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Its Eyecare Product Portfolio With the Launch of Lubricating Eye Drops for the Immediate Relief of Dry Eye Symptoms

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022-- NovaBay ® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated products for the eyecare and skincare markets, announces the expansion of its Avenova brand with the launch of its Lubricant Eye Drops. These lubricating eye drops feature innovative ingredients and a mode of action that’s new to the eyecare market and formulated to bring immediate relief to those who suffer from the symptoms of dry eye.
Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Partners with Afaxys to Expand Access to Twirla

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced a new alliance with Afaxys Pharma, LLC to promote Twirla® (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system. Every year, more...
Procaps Group (PROC) Acquire 1st U.S.-Based Softgel Production Facility and Pharmaceutical R&D Center

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC), a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of an asset purchase agreement to acquire an 86,000 sq. ft. pharmaceutical production facility located in West Palm Beach, Florida with production capacity of approximately 1.8 billion capsules per year for its iCDMO (integrated Contract and Manufacturing Organization) business unit, and is expected to increase Procaps Group’s product development capabilities by more than 70% .
Shopify Partners With JD.com To Expand In China: Report

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) has partnered with e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to help U.S. merchants sell their goods in China, CNBC reports. JD will open an "accelerated channel" for brands on Shopify to begin selling via its cross-border e-commerce site in China. The report added that JD would...
Guardforce AI Plans to Expand Robotics as a Service (RaaS) to China’s Greater Bay Area

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GFAI)(NASDAQ: GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today, the planned expansion of its Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offering with the proposed acquisition of Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service Co., Ltd ("SZ") and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology Co., Ltd ("GZ"). The proposed acquisition is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2022.
B.Riley Upgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Buy

B.Riley analyst Chad L. Mabry upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
Wyoming News

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Injection medications can save the vision of older people with macular degeneration, but the ongoing regimen is taxing. Now a preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients can safely be "weaned off" the treatment. Researchers found that of just over 100 patients they treated with the eye injections, nearly one-third were able to "pause" the therapy within the first year. And of those followed for at least two years, most did not need to restart. ...
