Netflix (NFLX) Stock Tanks 19% on Paid Net Additions Miss & Lower Guidance

Stock in Netflix has fallen in value again after the video streaming giant missed on Wall Street forecasts for subscriber growth with its latest earnings report.
On Monday, shares in Netflix fell by $10.35, or 2.6 percent, to $387.15, as it added to steep stock price falls since late last week when the global streamer fell short of Wall Street expectations for new subscriber additions.
At midday, shares in the global streamer had tumbled to as low as $351.47 as the tech-heavy NASDAQ market fell by 5 percent at one point before a sharp recovery in late day trading. A day before...
Comments / 0