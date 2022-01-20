ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix (NFLX) Stock Tanks 19% on Paid Net Additions Miss & Lower Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading around 19% lower after-hours...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Stock Drops Again on Weak Subscriber Growth Outlook

Stock in Netflix has fallen in value again after the video streaming giant missed on Wall Street forecasts for subscriber growth with its latest earnings report. On Monday, shares in Netflix fell by $10.35, or 2.6 percent, to $387.15, as it added to steep stock price falls since late last week when the global streamer fell short of Wall Street expectations for new subscriber additions. At midday, shares in the global streamer had tumbled to as low as $351.47 as the tech-heavy NASDAQ market fell by 5 percent at one point before a sharp recovery in late day trading. A day before...
StreetInsider.com

Banner Corp. (BANR) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Banner Corp. (NASDAQ: BANR) reported Q4 EPS of $1.44, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Banner Corp. (BANR) click here.
