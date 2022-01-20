MVB Financial (MVBF) Appoints Dan Holt to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The board of directors of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has unanimously elected Carey A. Smith as chairwoman, effective April 14, 2022. Smith will serve as chairwoman, president, and chief executive officer. She succeeds Charles “Chuck” Harrington, who currently serves as executive chairman and will retire when his current term on the board of directors expires on April 14, 2022, following 40 years with the company. The board also elected Steven F. Leer to serve as lead independent director effective April 14, 2022, succeeding James “Jim” McGovern, who has served as a director since joining the Parsons’ board in 2005 and currently serves as lead independent director.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO