Superbugs Deadlier Than AIDS, Malaria, Study Shows

milwaukeesun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - More than 1.2 million people are dying every year directly from bacterial infections that are resistant to several antibiotics, according to a new study, making multiresistant bacteria far deadlier than HIV/AIDS or malaria. A further 4.95...

www.milwaukeesun.com

The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists are still examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become one of “concern” in the same way strains such as Delta and Omicron have before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be concerned about.Unofficially named IHU – in a nod to the group of researchers from the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, in Marseille, who are studying it – the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist...
SCIENCE
KTVZ

More people died of drug-resistant bacterial infections in 2019 than HIV or malaria, new study suggests

At least 1.27 million people died in 2019 due to drug-resistant bacterial infections, according to a new study on the global burden of antimicrobial resistance. The study, published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet, suggests that if all drug-resistant bacterial infections had not occurred that year, 4.95 million deaths could have been prevented in 2019, and if all drug-resistant bacterial infections were replaced by infections that could have been adequately treated, 1.27 million lives could have been saved.
SCIENCE
#Malaria#Superbugs#Aids#Sub Saharan Africa#Bacteria#University Of Warwick#Voa#Lancet
The Independent

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs caused 1.2 million deaths in a year, study finds

Antibiotic-resistant infections have killed over 1.2 million people in 2019 and emerged as a leading cause of death worldwide, according to new research.A better estimate of the true scale of antibiotic resistance worldwide was provided by the research, published in The Lancet journal on Thursday.It showed the number of deaths had exceeded the number of fatalities caused by the likes of HIV/AIDS and malaria.The research also makes a comprehensive analysis of the disease burden of superbugs and calls for immediate action to find new strategies that can help reduce this burden.Over the past few decades, bacteria have developed resistance to...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Worldwide dementia cases set to triple by 2050, study says

The number of worldwide dementia cases is set to triple within the next three decades, according to new research.The Global Burden of Disease study estimates that a total of 153 million people across the globe will be living with the condition by 2050 - up from 57 million in 2019.Published in The Lancet, the research says that population growth and an increase in people living longer will be primarily responsible for this trend.It also examined four risk factors associated with dementia - smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education - to assess how they will drive the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTLA

Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million worldwide: Study

Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs” have joined the ranks of the world’s leading infectious disease killers. The new estimate, published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet, is not a complete count of such deaths, but rather an attempt to […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

Antibiotic-resistant infections killing more than HIV or malaria, major study shows

At least 1.27 million people died from antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019, a major new study has shown.The analysis of 204 countries found that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now killing more people every year than HIV (860,000) or malaria (640,000).“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat,” said study co-author Professor Christopher Murray, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.Published in The Lancet, the analysis shows that many hundreds of thousands of deaths now occur due to common,...
SCIENCE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Natural immunity was more effective than vaccines alone against delta variant, CDC study shows

Related video: Ohio health officials give update on COVID-19 in the state (WJW) – Natural immunity to COVID was more effective against the delta variant than vaccines alone, according to a recent CDC study. The study looked at COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California and New York between May and November of 2021, determining that […]
OHIO STATE
Phramalive.com

A Perfect Storm of Superbugs

Bacteria are the perfect two-faced organisms – on one hand, these organisms form a critical microbiome that regulates human health, but on the other, they can quickly mutate to become life-threatening infections. Known as antibiotic-resistant bacteria, these sneakily powerful microorganisms have evolved to overcome the traditional antibiotic drugs available today.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Superbugs killed more than one million people globally in 2019, study finds

More than a million people died from superbugs in 2019 - this is almost double previous estimates of the death toll from untreatable infections, a review has found. A study of data from 204 countries shows that 1.27 million people died from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 2019. A previous, widely cited review led by former Goldman Sachs chief Lord Jim O’Neill and published in 2016 estimated that superbugs killed 700,000 people a year.
SCIENCE
foodsafetynews.com

Study shows that certain bird species pose more food safety risk to crops than others

According to research from the University of California-Davis, concerns over foodborne risk from certain wild birds may not be as severe as once thought by produce farmers. The study, titled “A trait-based framework for predicting foodborne pathogen risk from wild birds” published in the journal Ecological Applications, found that the risk of foodborne pathogens being spread from wild birds is often low, but varies depending on the species of bird. Birds like starlings that flock in large numbers and forage on the ground near cattle were more likely to spread pathogenic bacteria to crops like lettuce, spinach and broccoli. But insect-eating species were less likely to carry pathogens. The study found low instances of E. coli and Salmonella prevalence.
CALIFORNIA STATE

