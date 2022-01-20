Superbugs Deadlier Than AIDS, Malaria, Study Shows

Scientists are still examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become one of “concern” in the same way strains such as Delta and Omicron have before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be concerned about.Unofficially named IHU – in a nod to the group of researchers from the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, in Marseille, who are studying it – the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist...

SCIENCE ・ 18 DAYS AGO