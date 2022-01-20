Superbugs Deadlier Than AIDS, Malaria, Study Shows

At least 1.27 million people died from antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019, a major new study has shown.The analysis of 204 countries found that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now killing more people every year than HIV (860,000) or malaria (640,000).“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat,” said study co-author Professor Christopher Murray, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.Published in The Lancet, the analysis shows that many hundreds of thousands of deaths now occur due to common,...
Comments / 0