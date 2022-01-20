Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $94 at Stifel

Jefferies analyst Eun Yang lowered the price target on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) to $26.00 (from $28.00) after hosting a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren raised the price target on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) to $6.00 (from $5.00) while
Piper Sandler analyst Do Kim reiterated an Overweight rating and $87.00 price target on Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) after hosting investor
Stifel analyst Bradley Canino upgraded Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) from
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents securities owned directly by Opaleye, L.P. (the "Fund"). As the investment manager of the Fund, Opaleye...
The shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) have received a $480 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) have received a $480 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Daniel Arias upgraded Illumina to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating without changing the price target.
Stifel analyst Rick Wise lowered the price target on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) to $325.00 (from $370.00) while maintaining a
Stifel analyst Adam Borg initiates coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) with
BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Infosys Technologies (NYSE: INFY) to $28.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining
CFRA raised its price target on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) to $455.00 (from $390.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett lowered the price target on Allogene (NASDAQ: ALLO) to $14.00 (from $18.00) while maintaining a Hold
Stifel analyst Tao Qiu lowered the price target on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) to $8.20 (from $9.10) while maintaining
Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore raised the price target on BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ: BCRX) to $25.00 (from $23.00) while
Barclays analyst David Strauss downgraded Science Applications (NYSE: SAIC) from Overweight
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
In a 13D filing on Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Alex Denner's hedge fund Sarissa Capital Management LP disclosed a
Wedbush analyst Peter J. Winter raised the price target on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) to $70.00 (from $69.00) while
Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari raised the price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to $116.00 per share, up from $101.00 to reflect an "incrementally more positive" look on the DRAM supply/demand outlook.
Stifel analyst Adam Borg initiates coverage on Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET)
ThinkEquity analyst Ashok Kumar initiates coverage on Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX)
