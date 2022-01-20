ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHR0302, a Highly Selective Janus Kinase 1 Inhibitor, Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory illness that puts sufferers and carers under a lot of stress. SHR0302 is a Janus kinase 1 inhibitor that is being studied for inflammatory skin conditions. It is an oral, highly selective inhibitor. For a review, researchers had to determine how well SHR0302 worked and...

