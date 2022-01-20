Chasing the Moon: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Earthrise – Tonight at 9 p.m.

The American Museum of Natural History is a must visit for families. One of the most iconic attractions in NYC, you’ll find a plethora of exhibitions, towering dinosaur bones, and ever changing special displays to keep you and your children interested. We spent several hours exploring the space and felt like there was still so much to see. Our children couldn’t enough of the prehistoric dinosaur halls, the lifelike Animals of Africa displays, and of course, the iconic all encompassing blue whale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO