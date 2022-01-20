ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Chasing the Moon: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Earthrise – Tonight at 9 p.m.

By Sue Wagner
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode covers four heady, dangerous years in the history...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
eparisextra.com

LOOK UP: ‘Wolf Moon’ rises tonight with winter constellations

If you catch a glimpse of the full moon with a camera, be sure to come back here and share it with everyone in the comments!. The full moon for January 2022, also known as the Wolf Moon, will happen this evening around shortly before 6 p.m., according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
uticaphoenix.net

China Builds Artificial Moon on Earth to Perform Gravity Experiment, Simulate Lunar Surface – TechEBlog

Researchers in China are building an artificial moon research facility to simulate low-gravity environments using magnetism. These experiments will take place within a 2-foot-diameter vacuum chamber that make gravity essentially “disappear.” This chamber is going to be filled with rocks and dust to simulate the lunar surface, and touted as the “first of its kind in the world” and is capable of maintaining such low-gravity conditions for as long as necessary. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthrise#Moon#American Experience#Americans#Soviets
Hudson Valley Post

First Full Moon To Shine Over Hudson Valley Tonight

The first full moon of the year will shine over the snowy Hudson Valley tonight. Tonight, January 17th, 2022, the Full Wolf Moon is set to light up the nights sky. According to Space.com if you get outside early enough, you'll be able to catch the moon rise just in time. Space.com explains:
HUDSON, NY
wuft.org

E15 | Concord Country Cape | Crafty Finishes

Artist Pauline Curtiss applies an ancient plaster treatment. Woodworker Rob Carr replicates the original windowsills for the Dracut Centre School and Kevin O'Connor assists carpenter Leo with installation. Jenn Nawada and Fred Pendleton install a kitchen garden bed in the front. Heath Eastman installs recessed lighting. Charlie Silva solves a flooring problem. Paul Grothouse visits Concord.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Science
wuft.org

Episode 3 | The Devil’s Kiss Part 1

A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums. Strasser warns Oskar that the investigation is not their concern, but when Oskar receives anonymous messages relating to the murder, he can't resist delving further.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Country diary: A gang of linnets, a burst of snipe – these meadows are full of life

The old Lammas meadows are bustling with life, the brambles along the chalk stream rowdy with communal chit-chat. Somewhere in the scrub, a parcel of linnets is unfolding. Earlier in the afternoon they rose from the alders, perhaps a couple of hundred birds, and danced as one over the sedges. Now, the little finches are settling down to roost, filling the bushes with their non-stop twittering. Unseen, but definitely not unheard.
ANIMALS
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at the American Museum of Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History is a must visit for families. One of the most iconic attractions in NYC, you’ll find a plethora of exhibitions, towering dinosaur bones, and ever changing special displays to keep you and your children interested. We spent several hours exploring the space and felt like there was still so much to see. Our children couldn’t enough of the prehistoric dinosaur halls, the lifelike Animals of Africa displays, and of course, the iconic all encompassing blue whale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLWT 5

The wolf moon, 2022's first full moon, rises tonight

Wolves are associated with howling at the moon -- a common myth that's become widely accepted over the ages. Despite the fictional tale, it hasn't stopped people from connecting the moon with the furry animals. The first full moon of the year is known as the wolf moon, and will...
ASTRONOMY
cbs4indy.com

First full moon of 2022 rising tonight

Get out those telescopes, sky-watchers! January’s full moon, also known as the full Wolf moon will be high in the sky tonight!. The full moon will be at its peak around 6:48 p.m. EST. You will be able to see the moon rising just 24 minutes before the sun sets.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy