Ruxolitinib Pharmacokinetics in Atopic Dermatitis Patients Treated With Ruxolitinib Cream

The recognized comorbidity of atopic dermatitis is conjunctivitis. Dupilumab clinical studies in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis revealed a greater incidence of conjunctivitis in dupilumab-treated patients than in placebo-treated patients, although trials in uncontrolled asthma revealed reduced rates for both dupilumab and placebo. For a study, researchers wanted to assess the frequency and severity of conjunctivitis in dupilumab clinical trials in adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or uncontrolled asthma. In three phase III studies, researchers looked at the prevalence of conjunctivitis in teenagers (aged 12 to 18 years). Ocular events were identified and treated by research investigators based on patient-reported symptoms and an external eye examination, in most instances without an ophthalmologic referral. Adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis were randomized to subcutaneous placebo, dupilumab 300 mg every 4 weeks, or dupilumab every 2 weeks (200 mg, patients 60 kg at baseline; 300 mg, patients 60 kg at baseline) in the LIBERTY AD ADOL (16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial). Pediatric patients from prior dupilumab atopic dermatitis studies were given dupilumab 2 mg/kg or 4 mg/kg weekly (up to 300 mg) or 300 mg every 4 weeks in the LIBERTY AD PED-OLE (open-label extension). Patients with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma were randomized to 52 weeks of add-on treatment with dupilumab 200 or 300 mg every 2 weeks or matched-volume placebo in the LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST (randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial).

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO