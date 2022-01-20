ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruxolitinib Pharmacokinetics in Atopic Dermatitis Patients Treated With Ruxolitinib Cream

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

The Janus kinase (JAK)/signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway are involved in the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis (AD). For topical distribution, a cream formulation of ruxolitinib, a powerful selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, was created. Three double-blind, vehicle-controlled studies in patients with Alzheimer’s disease yielded pharmacokinetic data: a phase...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Evening Star

FDA Approves Rinvoq for Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in patients aged 12 years and older, the manufacturer announced Friday. The approval is indicated for patients with atopic dermatitis that did not respond to previous treatment...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Are Leukotriene Antagonists Effective in Treating Atopic Dermatitis?

Over 2% of the population suffers from atopic dermatitis, a chronic, recurrent skin disorder. Immunologic abnormalities and the resultant release of inflammatory mediators play a key part in the pathogenesis of this illness, which is still unknown. Treatment with glucocorticoids has long been the gold standard, although their efficacy is restricted because of their side effects. The 5-lipoxygenase pathway produces leukotrienes (LTB4, LTC4, LTD4, and LTE4), which are metabolites of arachidonic acid. They have a crucial role in inflammatory and atopic diseases. In asthma, LT modulating medications have proven to be effective. The potential efficacy of LT antagonists in atopic dermatitis has recently piqued people’s curiosity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

A Review of Crisaborole Ointment 2% in Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

Crisaborole ointment 2% (EucrisaTM) is a new anti-inflammatory phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that is approved in the United States for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in children aged 2 years. Topical therapy with crisaborole ointment decreased disease severity and pruritus severity by 2% in two short-term (28 days), similarly planned, multicentre, phase III trials in this patient group, with the benefit established early and persisted over the course of treatment. Other atopic dermatitis symptoms (erythema, exudation, excoriation, induration/papulation, and lichenification) improved as well.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Long-Term Dupilumab Treatment in Elderly Atopic Dermatitis Patients: Efficacy and Safety

For this trial, researchers wanted to see how successful and safe dupilumab was in treating older people with atopic dermatitis over a 52-week period. A retrospective observational real-life study of elderly individuals with severe atopic dermatitis who were treated with dupilumab for 52 weeks was done. Age of 65 years or older; professional dermatologist diagnosis of atopic dermatitis; Eczema Area and Severity Index of 24; and cyclosporine contraindications, side effects, or failure to react. From baseline through week 52, the primary outcome was the mean percentage reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index score. Secondary outcomes were the types and frequencies of adverse events from baseline to week 52, as well as the mean percentage reduction in the Pruritus and Sleep Numerical Rating Scales and the Dermatology Life Quality Index.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

WHO recommends two new drugs to treat patients with COVID-19

The drug baricitinib (a type of drug known as a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis) is strongly recommended for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 in combination with corticosteroids, says a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The BMJ today. Their strong recommendation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer granted FDA approval for CIBINQO in atopic dermatitis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced the FDA approval of its Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor CIBINQO (abrocitinib) as a treatment for adults with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The regulator has cleared the oral once-daily therapy for those whose disease has progressed despite other systemic drug products or when those treatments are...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

SHR0302, a Highly Selective Janus Kinase 1 Inhibitor, Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory illness that puts sufferers and carers under a lot of stress. SHR0302 is a Janus kinase 1 inhibitor that is being studied for inflammatory skin conditions. It is an oral, highly selective inhibitor. For a review, researchers had to determine how well SHR0302 worked and how safe it was in Chinese patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Between October 2019 and August 2020, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II study was undertaken in China. Patients with moderate to severe dermatitis who were unresponsive or intolerant to topical or conventional systemic therapies (n = 105) were included in the study. For 12 weeks, patients were randomly randomized to receive SHR0302 4 mg once daily, SHR0302 8 mg once daily, or placebo in a 1:1:1 ratio. The proportion of patients who achieved an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) response (IGA of 0 [clear] or 1 [nearly clear] with a 2-grade improvement) at week 12 was the main efficacy goal. Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) scores were used as secondary effectiveness measures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Cutler Reviews the Role of Ruxolitinib in Patients With Acute GVHD

Twenty-two days following transplantation, a patient with graft-versus-host disease presented with new symptoms. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, medical director, Adult Stem Cell Transplantation Program Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, discussed the treatment of a 48-year-old patient with acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Baricitinib 2 mg Extended Safety Study in Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, it was determined that in the European Union and Japan, baricitinib, a selective Janus kinase 1/Janus kinase 2 inhibitor, was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults for systemic therapy. Researchers wanted to assess the safety of baricitinib 2 mg in an Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Conjunctivitis in Adolescents with Atopic Dermatitis or Asthma Taking Dupilumab Clinical Trials

The recognized comorbidity of atopic dermatitis is conjunctivitis. Dupilumab clinical studies in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis revealed a greater incidence of conjunctivitis in dupilumab-treated patients than in placebo-treated patients, although trials in uncontrolled asthma revealed reduced rates for both dupilumab and placebo. For a study, researchers wanted to assess the frequency and severity of conjunctivitis in dupilumab clinical trials in adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or uncontrolled asthma. In three phase III studies, researchers looked at the prevalence of conjunctivitis in teenagers (aged 12 to 18 years). Ocular events were identified and treated by research investigators based on patient-reported symptoms and an external eye examination, in most instances without an ophthalmologic referral. Adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis were randomized to subcutaneous placebo, dupilumab 300 mg every 4 weeks, or dupilumab every 2 weeks (200 mg, patients 60 kg at baseline; 300 mg, patients 60 kg at baseline) in the LIBERTY AD ADOL (16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial). Pediatric patients from prior dupilumab atopic dermatitis studies were given dupilumab 2 mg/kg or 4 mg/kg weekly (up to 300 mg) or 300 mg every 4 weeks in the LIBERTY AD PED-OLE (open-label extension). Patients with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma were randomized to 52 weeks of add-on treatment with dupilumab 200 or 300 mg every 2 weeks or matched-volume placebo in the LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST (randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Atopic Dermatitis Patients’ Secondary Infections

The importance of bacteria and other microbes in the genesis of atopic dermatitis has long been recognized by clinicians. Indeed, the immunological profile of atopic dermatitis promotes Staphylococcus aureus colonization, and the germs are found in the majority of individuals with atopic dermatitis, even when skin lesions are absent. Impetiginization symptoms such as weeping and crusting, periauricular fissuration, or tiny superficial pustules are a sensitive signal that S. aureus levels have grown and are a clinical indication of secondarily infected dermatitis.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Anti–Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapies’ Efficacy and Drug Survival in Spondyloarthritis Patients

For a study, researchers wanted to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of the first anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNFi) medication and to discover the variables related to drug cessation in patients with spondyloarthritis. They reviewed medical records studies. Patients with spondyloarthritis who were prescribed the first TNFi in the Rheumatic Disease Prior Authorization registry between December 2009 and October 2014 were included. Clinical baseline data were obtained. To investigate variables related to medication cessation, the Cox proportional hazards model was utilized.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Immunological significance of survival-related alternative splicing in uveal melanoma.

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a highly malignant intraocular tumor. The imbalance of alternative splicing (AS) is a landmark of tumor initiation and progression. However, there are few studies of AS in UM. Thus, this study aimed to identify a new AS-based prognostic signature and reveal its relationship with tumor-infiltrating immune cells. Univariable Cox regression analysis identified survival-related AS events. The prognostic signature was constructed using the univariable and multivariable Cox regression analyses. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis, the proportional hazard model, and receiver operating characteristic curves verified its prognostic value. Single-sample gene set enrichment analysis was used to analyze immune cell enrichment. The correlation of the risk score with tumor-infiltrating immune cells and immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) genes was examined. We screened 2886 survival-related AS events, of which five were selected to build a prognostic predictor. The risk score was positively relevant with ICB key targets (HAVCR2, IDO1, and PDCD1) and the infiltration of T cells, MDSC, and activated B cells. We provided novel and effective indices, including a risk score and clinical nomogram, for prognostic prediction in UM and discussed the potential relationship between survival-related AS events and immune cell infiltration, which is crucial for developing immune-targeted therapy to improve prognosis.
CANCER
WCNC

StarMed has the 1st antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare has supplies of the first antiviral pill available to treat adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms. It is most effective when it is taken within five days of being diagnosed with COVID-19, StarMed said. The pill, manufactured by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is named...
CHARLOTTE, NC
physiciansweekly.com

Type 2 Inflammatory Diseases in Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

Despite clinical experience and some data suggesting a link between atopic dermatitis (AD) and other atopic morbidities, few studies have investigated the full spectrum of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large population of pediatric patients. For a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Elaine C. Siegfried, MD, and colleagues assessed the overall prevalence and incidence of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large sample of commercially insured pediatric patients with AD from a national claims database (IBM MarketScan 2013-2017). Patients were stratified by treatment proxy for AD severity. The prevalence of type 2 inflammatory diseases was assessed 12-months after an index date, defined as the date of the first AD diagnosis. Nearly 245,000 patients with AD and matched patients without AD were included.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Another Atopic Dermatitis Drug Hits the Market as FDA Okays Pfizer's Cibinqo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer’s Cibinqo (abrocitinib) for adults with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (A.D.) whose illness is not adequately controlled with other system therapies or when those drugs are not advised. Cibinqo is an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor. The approval was...
HEALTH

