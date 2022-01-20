ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisaborole Safety, Efficacy, And Pharmacokinetics in Infants Aged 3 to 24 Months With Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, it was determined that crisaborole 2% ointment was a nonsteroidal phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor used to treat mild to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). For an open-label trial, researchers wanted to assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of crisaborole in babies aged 3 to less than 24 months with...

