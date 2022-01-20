Crisaborole Safety, Efficacy, And Pharmacokinetics in Infants Aged 3 to 24 Months With Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis affects around 10–20% of babies in developed nations. Topical corticosteroids have been the first-line treatment for flares in recent decades. However, this type of treatment might cause skin atrophy, especially when used on face lesions or over longer periods of time. As a result, new anti-inflammatory topical medications for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in children were required. By blocking the phosphatase calcineurin and reducing the production of proinflammatory cytokines, the topical calcineurin inhibitors tacrolimus and pimecrolimus have an effect on numerous cells of the cutaneous immune system, notably T cells. Topical calcineurin inhibitors were shown to be efficacious on the face, the trunk, and the extremities in both short- and long-term therapy regimens in multiple clinical investigations of children and adults with atopic dermatitis. There was no evidence of tachyphylaxis or rebound. As judged by subjective and objective clinical indications of atopic dermatitis, most patients saw an improvement in their eczema within the first week of therapy. In both children and adults, treatment greatly decreased flares and the need for corticosteroids. More than one-third of all children treated with 0.03% or 0.1% tacrolimus or 1% pimecrolimus experienced treatment success, which is typically described as “good improvement” or “clearing of all lesions.”

