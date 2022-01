JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson now has a list of Early Child Education and Childcare providers in the Jackson Hole area, available on the town’s site. Expanding Childcare and Early Childhood Education is one of the Town Councils’ two-year priorities and the resource page is one of the early action items. The page will be updated annually and was compiled with the help of the Department of Family Services (DFS), which licenses early childhood education providers.

